What Happened to Metta World Peace’s Company, Butter Cloth After Shark Tank?

“Not every day you can see a dunk like that in a shirt like this.” When Metta World Peace delivered this memorable line on television, it immediately sparked widespread curiosity and conversation. Following his basketball career, he naturally transitioned into the business realm like most retired athletes. However, MWP’s approach was unique. In 2017, this balanced decision-making led him to invest in an innovative apparel company, where his influence even helped secure a breakthrough deal. But where is the company now?

In today’s digital era, social media has revolutionized how successful businesses thrive and connect with investors. Similarly, MWP came across the company through Facebook, which exemplifies this modern business landscape. Also, given that Lakers players are renowned for their fashion-forward sensibilities, his personal styling struggled deeply. His need for comfortable yet formal collared shirts led him directly to Buttercloth, where he recognized both a personal solution and a business opportunity, ultimately joining as an equity partner with the shirt brand.

Founded by CEO and creative director Danh Tran, the company promised 100% cotton double knit made from a proprietary fabric developed with a Chinese factory. He called it “one of the best midday shirts.” After becoming part of the company, MWP also helped it secure another legendary deal with Shark Tank. But has the company been able to make it?

As expected, the company saw a massive boost in sales after the deal. It sells products through its online website and social media. As per the Shark Tank Recap, it has also expanded the brand to women’s shirts, sweaters, and jackets. Back in 2019, the company launched Icy Cotton to give cooling comfort. This is a patented cooling fabric made from organic mint fibers. Metta World Peace is likely still an endorser for the brand however, the information related to his investment deal is not known. But that is not the end of the story.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another legend, Jay Leno, also joined as a brand ambassador in 2022 to support the Icy Cotton line. In a nod to the Shark with whom Buttercloth made a deal, the brand also introduced a special collection and recently collaborated with Steve Harvey. As per sources, its annual revenue is now estimated between $5 and $6 million. The most interesting story is how MWP helped Tran pitch his offer.

The NBA took over Shark Tank

With Charles Barkley sitting as the guest Shark, it couldn’t have been a more fitting moment for the company founder, as well as a former NBA player, to pitch their offer. After entering the room to loud cheers and surprise expressions, MWP went on to dunk a ball while wearing his Buttercloth shirt. He even held Tran up to help him dunk the ball to show how the shirts were comfortable.

However, his dunk didn’t impress Chuck enough to invest. It was Tran’s story that won hearts. Tran is a Vietnamese immigrant, and his parents ran a tailor shop in Vietnam. This was where he learned to make his clothes. And when? The young lad was then just 10. He grew up dreaming of coming to America to become a fashion designer.

While his mother hoped for him to have a different profession and become a doctor or a lawyer, he knew what he wanted. Tran said, “I quit my job, I sold my house and I cashed out my 401(k). I’m all in,” all to save Buttercloth off the ground. He had also experience working at Mattel before making costumes for Barbie. While the Sharks were impressed, they were still not ready to take the risk. But Robert Herjavec decided to make the deal.

Not to mention, Herjavec is well aware of the industry. He offered $250,000 for a 25 percent stake. “The material’s incredible, and the fit looks great,” he said, and later the Robert Herjavec Collection was launched. While Tran hesitated initially, he finally made the decision, and it turned out to be the right one for him and the company!