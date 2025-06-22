What happened to Vlade Divac?

Life just threw a painful curveball at Vlade Divac. The former NBA big man suffered a nasty fall while riding his motorcycle near Montenegro’s stunning Adriatic coast. That tumble? It left him with a fractured hip. What followed was an emergency procedure, and, as reported by hospital officials, doctors had to implant an artificial hip. For someone known for his finesse on the hardwood, this unexpected twist off the court shocked many fans—and had them hoping for the best as medical reports emerged.

Thankfully, the medical team didn’t waste time. “During the day, a surgical procedure was performed,” confirmed Ljubica Mitrovic, spokesperson for the hospital in Risan. She further reassured fans by adding, “He is in a stable general and physical condition and is under a careful supervision of the medical staff.” That update offered some much-needed relief to those who’ve followed Divac’s journey for decades.

Speaking of which, let’s not forget just how far that journey has taken him. Divac, the 7-foot-1 Serbian center, kicked off his NBA career with the Lakers in 1989, becoming one of the very first European players to make the jump to the league. Over the next 16 years, he made pit stops with the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings, eventually returning to LA before calling it a career. He even made the All-Star team in 2001 and later took on a front-office role as GM of the Kings.

Moreover, his legacy wasn’t just built on stats in the LA Lakers, Hornets, or in his Kings days. Divac played in over 1,000 NBA games—an NBA first for anyone trained outside the U.S. In 2019, he earned his spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Not to mention, he served two terms as the head of Serbia’s Olympic Committee, adding another layer to his remarkable résumé.

Now, the big question—what’s next for Vlade Divac?

How’s Vlade Divac holding up right now?

Well, considering the man stands 7-foot-1, the idea of him riding a motorcycle might already sound wild. But that’s exactly what Divac loves doing. And even though the recent accident near Montenegro’s coast left him with a broken hip, there’s some relief in knowing from the horse’s mouth itself as he took to IG to: “Thank you everyone for your messages and phone calls. I’m doing well and moving forward!” That means, sooner than we think, the Hall of Famer might just be back doing what he loves—riding again, big frame and all.

More importantly, things could’ve turned out a lot worse. His size could’ve easily made the injuries more severe. Fortunately, the damage was limited. It’s good news that the crash didn’t do anything more serious than just break his hip. For someone his size, that’s not a minor win. Right now, Divac is still under hospital care, but not for too long. The medical staff wants to ensure he recovers properly before they discharge him.

Still, here’s the part that raises eyebrows—what actually caused the crash? Divac isn’t some reckless rider. He’s been doing this for a while, so the fact that he went down suggests something unusual. He is presumably an experienced rider, so something strange must have happened for him to be involved in a wreck.

Now that the worst is behind him, it’s all about recovery—and maybe figuring out what exactly went wrong on that ride.