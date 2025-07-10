What is Ben Mclemore’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Have you ever wondered how much a former NBA player can earn over the course of nearly a decade in the league? Ben McLemore, once a top prospect and a steady contributor on multiple teams, carved out a career that not only showcased his talent but also secured him a multi-million-dollar net worth.

Though he’s been out of the spotlight in recent years, McLemore’s name has resurfaced—sparking interest in what he accomplished during his time on the court and what he’s made of it since. So, let’s take a closer look at Ben McLemore’s net worth as of 2025, and how his years in the NBA helped build it.

Ben McLemore’s net worth, his contract breakdown and NBA earnings

As of 2025, Ben McLemore’s net worth is estimated between $10–15 million, factoring in his NBA earnings, overseas contracts, endorsements, and other financial ventures. During his nine-year NBA career, McLemore earned approximately $31.1 million in salary, according to HoopsHype and Spotrac.

However, after taxes (typically 30–50%), agent fees (3–5%), and lifestyle expenses, his actual take-home from NBA earnings alone likely lands closer to $15–20 million. Additional income from international play and brand partnerships has further contributed to his current net worth.

Now, if you’re curious about how those earnings came together, let’s take a closer look at his contract history. McLemore isn’t currently signed with any NBA team. His most recent deal came in August 2021, when he joined the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year minimum salary contract worth $2,389,641. Since then, he hasn’t inked another NBA deal, opting to play overseas after the 2021–22 season.

Team (Years) Contract Length & Method Total Value Sacramento Kings (2013–2017) Rookie scale (2–4 years) $13,087,722 Memphis Grizzlies (2017–2019) 2 years (Mid-Level Exception) $10,660,000 Houston Rockets (2019–2021) 2 years (minimum contracts) $4,311,628 Los Angeles Lakers (2021) 1 year (rest-of-season MLE) $610,596 Portland Trail Blazers (2021–22) 1 year (minimum) $2,389,641

Adding that all up, McLemore’s total NBA salary earnings land just above the $31 million mark. Salary-tracking sites report his cumulative NBA income at roughly $31,059,587. In fact, Hoops Hype shows $31,059,587 career earnings for McLemore. Several sports and basketball sources back that up, consistently citing that he pulled in around $31 million across his NBA run.

Ben McLemore’s College and Professional Career

If you were following college basketball back in 2012–13, chances are you saw Ben McLemore lighting it up at the University of Kansas. He wasn’t just another player on the court—he was a breakout star, putting up around 15.9 points per game and earning himself some serious recognition. By the end of that season, he had secured Consensus All-American second-team and All-Big 12 first-team honors. With momentum on his side, McLemore declared for the 2013 NBA draft and landed the 7th overall pick, thanks to the Sacramento Kings.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) dribbles the ball as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ben’s NBA story began in Sacramento, where he spent four straight seasons from 2013 to 2017. After that run, he took his talents to the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2017–18 season. But his connection to the Kings wasn’t over just yet—he briefly returned to Sacramento in 2018.

In 2019, a new chapter opened with the Houston Rockets, where McLemore stayed through 2021. Come April 2021, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers to wrap up that season. And not long after, he signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for 2021–22. However, even after his time in the NBA came to a close, Ben McLemore wasn’t done playing.

He continued his professional journey overseas. In 2023, the ex-Kings star suited up for Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin in China and later moved to AEK Athens in Greece that same year. He followed that with stints at Río Breogán in Spain for 2023–24 and Yukatel Merkezefendi Denizli in Turkey for 2024–25.

Over the years, McLemore became known for his scoring abilities, especially from deep. And even after he was no longer part of the NBA, his game continued to keep him in the conversation and keep his net worth growing with current standpoint being around $10 – 15 million. However, now, with his legal setback, things could take a major turn.