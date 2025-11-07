What is Christian Wood’s Net Worth in 2025? LA Lakers Star’s Salary, Career Earnings and more.

The Lakers parted ways with Christian Wood earlier this year, and no NBA team came calling. Yet he remained in Los Angeles, where he was a victim of a crime that almost could’ve gone sideways. The NBA forward thwarted a home break-in on the afternoon of November 5. He reportedly discharged a weapon to scare them off, and they are still at large. Until this scary incident, most Lakers fans had forgotten that he still resides in LA.

Wood has not been on an NBA team, nor has he officially retired. He’s not gone overseas either, as is the common trajectory for NBA players without a team. As a journeyman, he made sizable earnings throughout a decade of his NBA career, and what better time than now to take a look at his career earnings?

What is Christian Wood’s net worth?

Christian Wood‘s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. That’s despite earning roughly $51 million across 10 NBA seasons.

Wook was ranked as the No. 36 overall player in the class of 2013 by Rivals, but for his position, he was No. 8. Scout listed him at No. 10 at his position, whereas ESPN had him No. 71 overall. The California native was a classic hyped high school prospect who went undrafted.

At UNLV, his draft stock plummeted, and he went from a first-round to a second-round prediction for the 2015 NBA draft. He, however, joined the Rockets for the Summer League and ended up signing a contract with the 76ers. Shortly after his NBA debut, he was assigned to the Development League, which was known as the G-League back then. That kind of start usually sets the tone for future NBA contracts.

Christian Wood’s Career Earnings

2015-16 PHI $305,789 $305,789 2016-17 CHA $874,636 $1,180,425 2018-19 MIL, NOP $1,512,601 $2,693,026 2019-20 DET $1,542,522 $4,235,548 2020-21 HOU $13,015,874 $17,251,422 2021-22 HOU $13,666,667 $30,918,089 2022-23 DAL $14,317,459 $45,235,548 2023-24 LAL $2,709,849 $47,945,397 2024-25 LAL $3,036,040 $50,981,437 All years

Christian Wood’s Career Earnings and Contracts

Most of Christian Wood’s NBA career has been jumping from the Summer League to an NBA team to the D-League. His biggest contract was in 2020 when the Pistons signed him to a three-year, $41-million deal. Even that panned into a trade to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the draft rights to Isaiah Stewart, a future second-round pick, and cash considerations.

In 2002, the Rockets suspended Wood for one game without pay for poor behavior in a game against Denver, and signs of trouble showed there. He’d end up getting traded to Dallas that year, and in 2023, he’d end up with the Lakers and win the only notch in his NBA career, the inaugural NBA Cup.

Wood spent most of his first season in LA on the injured list. After surgery, he exercised his $3 million player option to return to the Lakers, but they waived him in February 2025. Wood hasn’t been on a team since.

After being waived, Wood revealed on his X page that he was medically cleared to play basketball. He’s possibly aiming to come back to the NBA.

Christian Wood’s home

For years, little was known about Christian Wood’s life off the court, be it his family, ambitions, or endorsements. Yet one story stood out. At 18, he promised his mother, Jeannette, that he would buy her a home. In 2024, after returning to California with the Lakers, Wood finally fulfilled that promise, marking a deeply personal milestone in his journey.

In late 2024, Wood shared that he had finally bought his mother their dream home, even as rumors swirled about the Lakers planning to trade him. He brushed off the speculation at the time, but a few months later, the team chose to release him instead of pursuing a deal.

It’s not clear if it’s the same home where the recent incident occurred. According to the police, intruders broke into the home on the 14800 block of Ostego Street in Sherman Oaks. Wood was inside the residence and heard a crashing sound. When he checked, he noticed the intruders. He fired three shots and scared them away.

The intruders are still on the run, and none of his personal belongings were stolen. Further developments haven’t been reported yet.