What Is Dennis Rodman’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring the Former Basketball Star’s Family Roots

There is only one Dennis Rodman. Beyond his changing of hair colors and off-court antics, a huge reason for that was his obsession with doing the “dirty work” for his team that often goes unnoticed by the box scores. So, to understand the enigma, we have to look past his tattoos.

By exploring his personal heritage and upbringing, we can better understand the identity of a man who never backed down from anything. Someone who constantly reinvented himself. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get to know the other side of Dennis Rodman.

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Where is Dennis Rodman from?

Long before the world witnessed Dennis Rodman’s abilities on the court, he was just another kid navigating the dangers of poverty, broken homes, and limited opportunities. Although the Worm was born in Trenton, New Jersey, he spent most of his time growing up in the turbulent streets of Dallas, Texas. There, he learned the ways of the world alongside his mother, Shirley Rodman, and two sisters.

With Dennis’ father not being present, his mother took the responsibility of not only raising three kids but also working two jobs to put food on the table. Of course, this meant she wasn’t around all the time, leaving the kids to fend for themselves. At that point, basketball was just a way to pass the time for many kids like Rodman – not a way out.

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So, after finishing high school at South Oak Cliff High School, where he played basketball, Dennis drifted through various jobs, including a stint as a janitor. Back then, he was just 5-foot-11 and lacked any serious basketball talent. But a sudden spurt in growth made him 6-foot-7, catching the attention of several scouts.

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USA Today via Reuters Unknown Date 1992; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons forward #10 DENNIS RODMAN in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills during the 1991-92 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By https://image-cdn.essentiallysports.com/wp-content/uploads/DENNIS-RODMAN.png (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

However, Dennis Rodman didn’t have the grades to head to college just then. This led him to make a pit stop at North Central Texas College, from where he transferred to Southeastern Oklahoma State University. It was there that Rodman’s career took off, as he led the rebounding charts for three straight years and earned All-American Honors.

“It was difficult to get out under the circumstances,” Rodman said. Despite that, he made it out as the Detroit Pistons selected him in the second round as the 27th overall pick in 1986. After which, he went on to win five NBA championships with Detroit and Chicago, along with several honors, having one of the best careers in the league’s history.

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What is Dennis Rodman’s nationality?

Being a Trenton, N.J. native, Dennis Rodman is an American through and through. However, surprisingly, despite being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Worm has never played for the United States national team.

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Of course, he did feature for them at the youth levels because, unlike other stars, he started quite late. But even once he made it to the NBA, he wasn’t able to represent his own country. At first, a rule that did not allow NBA players to take part in the Olympics stopped him from competing until 1992.

Then it was his bad boy reputation that put doubts in the heads of the selection committee. And by the mid 90s, his flamboyant off-court lifestyle and unpredictable behavior made him almost impossible to select, despite his incredible defensive prowess. That said, what’s his ethnicity?

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What is Dennis Rodman’s ethnicity?

As we mentioned, Dennis Rodman was raised by his single mother, Shirley Rodman, who is of African-American ethnicity. Nonetheless, his father, Philander Rodman, who was out of the picture, was also an African-American. In fact, Philander was a U.S. Air Force enlisted member who fought in the Vietnam War. That said, with both parents being of African-American heritage, Dennis is also of the same.

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And it’s safe to say that he has always embraced his identity and displayed his heritage proudly, not just in America but also throughout the world. Nonetheless, now that we know about his heritage and upbringing, why don’t we take a closer look at the seven-time rebounding champion’s religion? Is he a religious man?

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What is Dennis Rodman’s religion? Is he a Christian?

Well, Dennis Rodman’s faith, just like him, also remains a mystery. The former Chicago Bulls star has never identified as a devout Christian. On the contrary, he’s had some incidents revolving around the matter throughout his playing career.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson, second from left, with assistant coach Frank Hamblen, left, Michael Jordan, middle, Toni Kukoc and Dennis Rodman during a playoff game against the New Jersey Nets at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Amongst them, one of the most famous ones was his fit in San Antonio, as he even stated that then-Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich “hated” him because he “wasn’t a Bible guy.” Moreover, he felt like the entire organization viewed him as if he were the devil because of his tattoos and piercings.

However, that’s not it. He was even fined $50,000 (the largest at the time) by the league during the 1997 NBA Finals for making derogatory comments about the Mormon faith in Utah. So, it’s safe to say that despite growing up around Christianity, religion isn’t something Dennis Rodman follows regularly.