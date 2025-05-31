What Is Jermaine O’Neal’s Real Name? Finding Out the Truth Behind Ex-NBA Star’s Surname

Going straight from high school to the pros, Jermaine O’Neal’s impact is well known. He became one of the NBA’s elite forwards. But beyond the hardwood, O’Neal regards his most meaningful title not as an All‐Star but as simply “Dad.” He frequently emphasizes that being a present father to his children surpasses any on‐court accolade. Still, few fans realize how much of his personal life has remained hidden from the public, particularly the story behind his own last name.

O’Neal has always been appreciative of his mother, Angela Ocean. He says that his mother, who raised him and his elder brother, is his rock. The former NBA player also opened up about his father and detailed how he didn’t get to spend much time with him. However, just recently, he shared another story about his father that tells us more about his surname, too.

During his appearance on the Out the Mud podcast, the 6× NBA All-Star revealed that his name is a made-up one and that he comes from a large family of 33 siblings. “When my mother was pregnant with me, he [father] dipped. Crazy story, my last name is made up… Not even his name. I’m one of 33 kids, true story. ” O’Neal said.

In that single moment, O’Neal dismantled decades of assumptions. Born Jermaine Lee O’Neal Sr. on October 13, 1978, in Columbia, South Carolina, he long believed—and allowed others to believe—that “O’Neal” was his hereditary surname. Instead, he confessed, his father invented it. Jermaine’s mother, Angela Ocean, raised him and his older brother, Clifford, after his father departed just before Jermaine’s birth.

Clifford had their father’s presence for two years; Jermaine did not. “I met 17 of them when he d—. So, I met him at 30, died 13 months later. So, I spent my whole life without really knowing him,” he shared.

O’Neal also disclosed that he has 32 half-siblings he’d never met—hence, “one of 33 kids.” He first connected with 17 of them following his father’s passing. This revelation not only clarified why so many fans repeatedly asked if he and Shaquille O’Neal were brothers (they are not), but also underscored the fractured paternal relationship that shaped his formative years.

He had a great run at Eau Claire High School, averaging 22.4 points and earning South Carolina’s Player of the Year honors. After high school, he had to make a decision and this time, a former NBA player became his inspiration.

How did Kevin Garnett become Jermaine O’Neal’s inspiration?

2006 was the year when the NBA sent shockwaves as players were no longer allowed to go straight from high school to the league. This was to protect the players from making a decision they might regret in the future. However, before this big change, we had seen some talents take the league by storm.

In 1995, Kevin Garnett became the first player drafted out of high school since Darrell Allum in 1975, going 5th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves at age 19. Garnett’s immediate impact—averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in his rookie season—convinced a generation of young stars that they could follow his path.

Jermaine O’Neal was one of those young prospects. Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, Jermaine dominated at Eau Claire High School. Here, he averaged 22.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.2 blocks as a senior. The stats earned him South Carolina Mr. Basketball honors in 1996. Yet, when the time came to decide between college and the NBA, many, including his high school coach George Glymph, cautioned him against skipping college. Glymph believed Jermaine needed more seasoning and academic preparation before turning pro.

O’Neal threw caution to the wind. At the age of 18, he was drafted as the 17th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. Apart from O’Neal, other notable names who took the leap are Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwight Howard, who skipped college and went to the pro league.

By the mid‐2000s, however, the NBA and its players’ union agreed that a one‐and‐done requirement, making prospects at least 19 and one year removed from high school, would help young players mature both on and off the court. That 2006 rule change effectively closed the door on what Garnett and O’Neal started. High schoolers have not been drafted directly since. Yet Jermaine’s decision to follow Garnett’s path paid dividends. He blossomed into a six‐time All-Star and two‐time All‐NBA player, helping position the Indiana Pacers as Eastern Conference contenders in the early 2000s

While O’Neal didn’t get to spend much time with his father, he ensured that he was present for his kids. And by doing so, he sets an example for all the fathers watching him.