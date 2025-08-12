What Is Sebastian Telfair’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Some make stories from the hoop court, but some get dragged to the court of law. Sadly, Sebastian Telfair, the Brooklyn-based star, is lately making headlines for the latter. Born on June 9, 1985, right in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, he grew from a high school basketball prodigy to a seasoned NBA journeyman. His career has seen the highs and lows that come with life in the spotlight. Along the way, personal and legal struggles have made things complicated, and now, he’s set to report to prison after violating his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.

But despite all the challenges, Sebastian still carved out a name for himself in the NBA and earned a lifetime income from the game. So, let’s dive in and see what his net worth looks like today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Sebastian Telfair’s net worth?

Sebastian Telfair’s net worth is $4 million. During his 10-season NBA career, Telfair earned a total of $19 million in salary. That money came from playing with teams like the Celtics, Clippers, and Suns, plus his time overseas in China with Tianjin Ronggang, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, and Fujian Sturgeons. His net worth today reflects the earnings he made over those years on and off the court. But it didn’t come overnight.

AD

Sebastian Telfair’s love for hoops is a reflection of his upbringing in the Surfside Gardens projects of Brooklyn’s Coney Island, where basketball is a part of everyday life. With a family packed full of ballers—his cousin Stephon Marbury made it big in the NBA, and his older brother Jamel Thomas played professionally overseas—Sebastian was surrounded by the game from day one.

Everyone started noticing his skills early on, especially when he landed the SLAM Magazine cover alongside LeBron James in 2002, with a headline saying they were “about to rule the world.” Then, in 2004, straight out of high school, the Portland Trail Blazers picked him in the NBA draft. Over the next decade, he bounced around several NBA teams and even played in China before calling it a career in 2015 after his last NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sebastian Telfair’s contract breakdown

Since Sebastian retired in 2015, he’s not tied to any active NBA contract. Even though he earned $19 million during his career, back in 2004 he also signed a big sneaker deal with Adidas—a five-year, $10 million contract. But that deal was ultimately canceled by Adidas around 2006-07 due to Sebastian being under legal investigation. Sebastian says losing the deal cost him $20 million in future earnings. He didn’t hold back about it during a 2024 VladTV interview: “I had like a $6 million check pending right there… Adidas is super bogus for that.”

Putting that aside, here’s a quick look at Sebastian’s NBA salary and contract breakdown over the years:

Years Teams Signed With Contract Terms Average Salary Total Guaranteed Signed Using Free Agent Status 2004-2007 Rookie Contract 4 years / $7,591,146 $1,897,787 $7,591,146 Rookie Scale Exception 2008/UFA 2008-2010 Free Agent 3 years / $7,500,000 $2,500,000 $7,500,000 Free Agent 2011/UFA 2011-2012 Free Agent 2 years / $3,067,500 $1,533,750 Not specified Free Agent 2013/UFA 2014 Free Agent 1 year / $1,316,809 $1,316,809 $1,316,809 Cap Space 2015/UFA

Sebastian Telfair’s career earnings

Year Team Earning 2004 Blazers $1,559,280 2005 Blazers $1,676,280 2006 Celtics $1,793,160 2007 Timberwolves $2,562,426 2008 Timberwolves $2,300,000 2009 Cavaliers $2,500,000 2010 Timberwolves $2,700,000 2011 Suns $1,207,317 2012 Raptors $1,567,500 2014 OKC $1,316,809 Total $19,182,772

Sebastian Telfair’s college and professional career

Sebastian Telfair’s hoop story kicks off at Abraham Lincoln High in Brooklyn, where he quickly made a name for himself. He led his team to three NYC PSAL championships and even a state title—pretty impressive stuff. By the time he wrapped up high school, he was the all-time leading scorer in New York state history, holding that record until 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

People definitely took notice, especially when he landed on a SLAM Magazine cover with LeBron James back in 2002. Originally, he planned to play for Louisville in college, but after a tragic shooting near his home, Sebastian decided to skip college and enter the 2004 NBA Draft to help support his family. The Portland Trail Blazers picked him 13th overall, making him one of the youngest players in the league.

His rookie season wasn’t anything flashy — he averaged 6.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. Over the next 10 years, Sebastian moved around quite a bit, playing for teams like the Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers, Cavaliers, Suns, Raptors, and Thunder. When you look at his overall NBA numbers, he averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field. He might not have become a superstar, but sticking around in the league for a decade? That’s something to respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sebastian Telfair’s journey is a reminder that making it to the NBA is tough, and staying there is even tougher. From Brooklyn’s courts to the big league spotlight, he carved out a solid career against all odds. While he might not have become a household name, his story is one of talent, hustle, and resilience.