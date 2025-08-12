brand-logo
What Is Sebastian Telfair’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

ByHarshita Saxena

Aug 12, 2025 | 6:55 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Some make stories from the hoop court, but some get dragged to the court of law. Sadly, Sebastian Telfair, the Brooklyn-based star, is lately making headlines for the latter. Born on June 9, 1985, right in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, he grew from a high school basketball prodigy to a seasoned NBA journeyman. His career has seen the highs and lows that come with life in the spotlight. Along the way, personal and legal struggles have made things complicated, and now, he’s set to report to prison after violating his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.

But despite all the challenges, Sebastian still carved out a name for himself in the NBA and earned a lifetime income from the game. So, let’s dive in and see what his net worth looks like today.

What is Sebastian Telfair’s net worth?

Sebastian Telfair’s net worth is $4 million. During his 10-season NBA career, Telfair earned a total of $19 million in salary. That money came from playing with teams like the Celtics, Clippers, and Suns, plus his time overseas in China with Tianjin Ronggang, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, and Fujian Sturgeons. His net worth today reflects the earnings he made over those years on and off the court. But it didn’t come overnight.

Sebastian Telfair’s love for hoops is a reflection of his upbringing in the Surfside Gardens projects of Brooklyn’s Coney Island, where basketball is a part of everyday life. With a family packed full of ballers—his cousin Stephon Marbury made it big in the NBA, and his older brother Jamel Thomas played professionally overseas—Sebastian was surrounded by the game from day one.

Everyone started noticing his skills early on, especially when he landed the SLAM Magazine cover alongside LeBron James in 2002, with a headline saying they were “about to rule the world.” Then, in 2004, straight out of high school, the Portland Trail Blazers picked him in the NBA draft. Over the next decade, he bounced around several NBA teams and even played in China before calling it a career in 2015 after his last NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sebastian Telfair’s contract breakdown

Since Sebastian retired in 2015, he’s not tied to any active NBA contract. Even though he earned $19 million during his career, back in 2004 he also signed a big sneaker deal with Adidas—a five-year, $10 million contract. But that deal was ultimately canceled by Adidas around 2006-07 due to Sebastian being under legal investigation. Sebastian says losing the deal cost him $20 million in future earnings. He didn’t hold back about it during a 2024 VladTV interview: “I had like a $6 million check pending right there… Adidas is super bogus for that.”

Putting that aside, here’s a quick look at Sebastian’s NBA salary and contract breakdown over the years:

YearsTeams Signed WithContract TermsAverage SalaryTotal GuaranteedSigned UsingFree Agent Status
2004-2007Rookie Contract4 years / $7,591,146$1,897,787$7,591,146Rookie Scale Exception2008/UFA
2008-2010Free Agent3 years / $7,500,000$2,500,000$7,500,000Free Agent2011/UFA
2011-2012Free Agent2 years / $3,067,500$1,533,750Not specifiedFree Agent2013/UFA
2014Free Agent1 year / $1,316,809$1,316,809 $1,316,809Cap Space2015/UFA

Sebastian Telfair’s career earnings

YearTeamEarning
2004Blazers$1,559,280
2005Blazers$1,676,280
2006Celtics$1,793,160
2007Timberwolves$2,562,426
2008Timberwolves$2,300,000
2009Cavaliers$2,500,000
2010Timberwolves$2,700,000
2011Suns $1,207,317
2012Raptors$1,567,500
2014OKC $1,316,809
Total $19,182,772

Sebastian Telfair’s college and professional career

Sebastian Telfair’s hoop story kicks off at Abraham Lincoln High in Brooklyn, where he quickly made a name for himself. He led his team to three NYC PSAL championships and even a state title—pretty impressive stuff. By the time he wrapped up high school, he was the all-time leading scorer in New York state history, holding that record until 2009.

People definitely took notice, especially when he landed on a SLAM Magazine cover with LeBron James back in 2002. Originally, he planned to play for Louisville in college, but after a tragic shooting near his home, Sebastian decided to skip college and enter the 2004 NBA Draft to help support his family. The Portland Trail Blazers picked him 13th overall, making him one of the youngest players in the league.

His rookie season wasn’t anything flashy — he averaged 6.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. Over the next 10 years, Sebastian moved around quite a bit, playing for teams like the Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers, Cavaliers, Suns, Raptors, and Thunder. When you look at his overall NBA numbers, he averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field. He might not have become a superstar, but sticking around in the league for a decade? That’s something to respect.

Sebastian Telfair’s journey is a reminder that making it to the NBA is tough, and staying there is even tougher. From Brooklyn’s courts to the big league spotlight, he carved out a solid career against all odds. While he might not have become a household name, his story is one of talent, hustle, and resilience.

Is Sebastian Telfair's story a cautionary tale or a testament to resilience in the NBA?

