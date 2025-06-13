What Is Tracy McGrady’s Real Height?

“If they told you the exact heights, they would have to eliminate you. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in sports.” In 2003, the then-commissioner, David Stern, believed that the players were masters at hiding their real height. But Adam Silver, the current commissioner of the NBA, made a rule in 2019, ordering teams to submit the “precise height and age” for every player. Many former players like Tracy McGrady retired by that point, and it feels like it would have been important for him if the rule had existed during his time.

T-Mac was 18 when he joined the league and would go on to feature in the NBA for 15 seasons. The majority of his spell came for the Rockets (6 years), Orlando (4 years), and the Raptors (3 years). He would earn two scoring titles and 7 All-Star nods for his scoring ability. It’s been over a decade since the Florida native retired. Then why are we discussing his height again? Thanks to his rival, Kevin Garett, who had a hard time believing how tall McGrady actually is.

As per the league, his official height is 6 feet 8 inches, and he played as an SG for 11 seasons. Despite the official height, KG had a rampant question in his mind. “You know what’s even more crazy? I can remember you being 6’8″, and then the next time I think I played you in Toronto, bro, you was like 6’11”! I said, Man, listen man, no, no, no, dude is not 6’9″”. It was during the former Raptors legend’s appearance on the Celtics legend’s podcast. But the problem is not only for the 2008 NBA champion.

“You don’t even understand this, bro. When I walk around, when I’m at these events with my kids, man. People can’t believe how tall I am,” responded Tracy McGrady. KG quickly interrupted and agreed with the fans’ notion of not believing T-Mac’s height. After all, they faced the other 37 times in their career, including the 6 games in the playoffs. Just like having the height advantage, The Ticket stood tall in 25 games.

Why Tracy McGrady thinks he is taller than he seems

“I get it. We think you’re 6’7″ or 6’8″ bro, you’re really like 6’11” on some other sh–,” reacted Garnett hilariously. T-Mac then asked KG about his height, and the answer was “I don’t know“. Even the 15x All-Star retired before the league’s official ruling came in. He went on to joke if McGrady was taller than the listed height that would make the Celtics legend stand at 7’3″ despite being 6’11”.

That’s when the Raptors legend shared why he felt that he was taller than the perceived height of 6’8″. “When I stand up against, you know, Juwan Howard, who’s supposed to be 6’9′ or 6’10″… I’m eye-to-eye with these cats, man. So yeah, I was listed at 6’8″ my whole career, but I think I’m taller,” concluded McGrady.

In all fairness, being shorter or taller wouldn’t affect them even one bit in the game. Similar to the idiom, ‘It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.’ These two legends were certainly the players who would take up any matchup and score consistently for their team. That’s why KG respected Tracy McGrady and their battles on the court.