“What’s the Difference?”: Lakers Legend Calls Out Double Standard Between LeBron James & Luka Doncic

For years, every major Los Angeles Lakers decision somehow circled back to one name: LeBron James. The “LeGM” tag stuck, whether it was the Anthony Davis blockbuster, the Russell Westbrook gamble, or the belief that Bronny James entered the NBA because of his father. But Tuesday changed everything. Within hours of James’ exit from Los Angeles, the Lakers delivered the exact kind of big man Luka Doncic had reportedly wanted. That sequence left franchise legend Derek Fisher asking one simple question that puts the entire LeGM narrative under the microscope.

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On 97.1 The Fan, the 51-year-old asked the hosts, “You guys think that Luka’s not involved in the decisions now?”

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He was most likely referring to the front office adding names like Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to the 2026-27 roster. “I’m talking about right now. Like, Luka said he wanted an A-list center. What just happened? He got an A-list center,” Fisher added.

But it’s not about the current additions that the show hosts are concerned about. It is more about LeBron James’ influence on the front office.

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To this, Derek Fisher noted, Luka’s tenure has only been 16 months. So now he said, ‘This is what I want.’ What did they go do? They got him what he wanted. What’s the difference? Help me understand the difference.”

According to the legend, if LeBron James indeed pushed Rob Pelinka and Co. to add or trade players for a better roster, then the much-needed addition of a center after Luka’s strong demand puts both stars on the same pedestal. And there is seemingly no difference at all.

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Weeks ago, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center.”

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Well, LA had been looking for a big man for a while now. Yet when Anthony Davis asked for one publicly in an interview back in 2025, the front office showed him the door within days. In fact, even LeBron had the same demand. However, the Lakers are completely Luka-centric now.

Therefore, whatever he asks for, Rob Pelinka will make it happen. Their latest additions to the team make that fact clearer. However, one crucial question remains unanswered….

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How much influence has LeBron James really had on the Lakers’ front office?

For 24 years, LeBron James has been the most scrutinized player in the NBA. Every move, every game, every team shift, he has always been at the center of conversations. Throughout his career, critics have turned to James whenever his franchise has made a trade. “LeBron wanted him gone.” “He didn’t have a good equation with James.” “LeGM.” But even if these allegations were true, are they justified? On the 97.1 The Fan podcast, the hosts pointed out that every decision the Los Angeles Lakers were making felt like it came from Klutch Sports.

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Derek Fisher responded, “Okay, because the best player in the world that we’ve seen over the last 20 years played for the team and significantly drove the franchise value of the team to the point where it was sold for $10 billion, which would not have happened if what had happened over the last eight years since he’s been here. Would you agree with that? So why wouldn’t they be involved in some of the decision-making? But then we’re using that as a way to say that’s what the problem was.”

Well, LeBron James may or may not have been the Lakers’ trouble as much as the narrative around him stated. But now that he is gone, and the front office has made a roster move, suddenly the patterns repeat themselves. Only this time, it’s Luka Doncic in the middle.