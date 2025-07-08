When Did Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani Get Married? Exploring Orlando Legend’s Relationship Amid Controversy

Imagine keeping a whole relationship—and then a wedding—under wraps in today’s social media era. No hints, no leaks, and no rumors that spiraled out of control. Just vibes, prayer, and a quiet promise between two people who decided to make it forever. That’s pretty much how things played out for former NBA star Dwight Howard and rapper-reality star Amy Luciani. For months, they kept their love hidden from the spotlight, until one December day when they decided to let the world in. And once they did, it was all heart.

So, when did they actually get married? That big moment came in February 2025. Yep, just a couple of months after going public with their engagement, Dwight and Amy officially tied the knot. But don’t expect stories of a grand ballroom, 500 guests, and a red carpet. These two went the opposite route—super minimal, super intimate. Both wore matching pink casual outfits, said their vows in a private ceremony, and sealed it with roses—Amy holding a bouquet of pink and white ones, and Dwight with a single rose in hand. She later posted their wedding photo with a simple, heartfelt caption: “You & me.”

The couple had only just announced their engagement on December 20, 2024, with Amy writing, “Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman.” Dwight, aka “Superman” in his playing days, replied in the comments, “same. Not only is my face smiling my spirit is too.” That post was also the first time they publicly confirmed their relationship. Before that? Total privacy. Amy later shared how Dwight brought her closer to her faith again, saying, “Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t been praying much lately at all.”

Now, if you’re wondering who Amy Luciani is—she’s more than just a reality TV star. Born Amber Rose (not that Amber Rose), Amy started in music young, performing in a girl group with her sisters that toured with acts like B2K and Bow Wow. She rebranded as Amy Luciani to avoid confusion and carved out her own path in music and reality TV. She’s funny, and vibrant, and even had a pet goat named Goatavius and sugar gliders named Munchy & Crunchy. Sadly, she lost most of her pets recently, but she’s already plotting her next mansion full of animals—and maybe even a dinosaur, she jokes.

What makes this love story even sweeter? The Orlando Magic legend is just as much of an animal lover. Back in 2015, he revealed he had 20 snakes and even a sugar glider of his own. He later bought a 700-acre farm in Georgia with everything from cows to deer. So between the farm life, shared spirituality, and love for animals, it’s no wonder these two found their way to each other. No headlines can quite explain how he found peace in pink, prayer, and a partner who calls him her “tattood giant.” But as picture-perfect as it seemed in early 2025, things started to quietly shift. And before fans could fully celebrate their union, rumors of a split were already starting to surface.

Are Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani headed for divorce?

Not even six months after their surprise pink-clad wedding, it looks like the fairytale’s come to an end. By April 2025, the internet was already whispering. And not just any whispers—Unwine with Tasha K dropped a major bombshell: “We can exclusively confirm that #AmyLuciani and #DwightHoward have ended their relationship…. The engagement is officially off, and the split happened shortly after Valentine’s Day.” That set off alarms everywhere.

Fans started noticing things too. Amy was completely silent during Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame celebration—kind of a big deal to skip when you’re someone’s wife. Their social media had also cooled down post-Valentine’s Day. Sure, Dwight posted a dancing video with Amy on Feb 14 with the caption, “When you no longer have to look for a valentine because you’re married,” but since then? Radio silence. No couple content, no sweet posts, and not even a hint of “we’re still good.” Meanwhile, Amy, who once clapped back at Dwight’s ex Royce Reed with a subtle “After all that… still committed” message, suddenly wasn’t saying anything about him at all. The silence was loud.

And now, it’s official. No more guessing. Amy Luciani herself confirmed the split. Tasha K first broke the story again, saying, “#AmyLuciani has officially filed for divorce from her Lavender Marriage with #DwightHoward, putting the final nail” in the coffin of their relationship. Hours later, Amy responded to The Shade Room with a statement: “Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.” From a private pink wedding to a very public breakup, Dwight and Amy’s whirlwind love story ended almost as quickly as it began. Now, it’s officially over.

