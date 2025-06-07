When Did Metta World Peace Retire? Everything You Need to Know About Ex-NBA Star’s 18-Year Career

Ron Artest—who later became Metta World Peace—was never just another guy in the league. He was a walking headline, a defensive nightmare, and, quite frankly, a player you couldn’t take your eyes off. His on-court intensity often made headlines, but so did his journey across six different NBA teams. From the Bulls to the Lakers, he carved out an 18-year career that saw him climb to the top, including lifting the 2010 NBA championship trophy with L.A. Eventually, after nearly two decades of high-level play, Metta called it quits in 2017. And sure, his name might’ve changed a few times, but his game? Always loud and clear.

Now, what makes his story even more compelling is how it began. Born Ronald William Artest Jr. on November 13, 1979, he grew up in the basketball-rich streets of Queens, New York, alongside his brothers Isaiah and Daniel. His love for the game started young and followed him into La Salle Academy, where his game began to blossom. From there, he headed to St. John’s University—an unusual path for someone who not only had basketball in his DNA but also studied mathematics. Yeah, math. That dual passion made him stand out even before the NBA called.

And speaking of the league, Artest’s résumé speaks for itself: NBA All-Star, 4× All-Defensive Team, 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, and a 2010 NBA Champion. Or as the record books put it: All-Rookie (1999-2000), All-NBA honors (2003-2004). So let’s get into what really made his 18-year NBA journey unforgettable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Metta World Peace’s NBA career

To begin with, Metta World Peace didn’t just bounce around the league—he left his mark on every stop. Drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1999, Artest came in swinging. Literally and figuratively. In his early years, he averaged a solid 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 991 regular-season games. Right away, the league took notice. His defensive grind and hustle earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Chicago gave him his shot, and Artest didn’t waste time proving he belonged.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Then came Indiana. In 2001, he was traded to the Pacers, and this is where things really took off—and later, took a turn. During his time in Indy, Artest elevated his game big time. He even earned a spot in the NBA All-Star Game and picked up Defensive Player of the Year honors. His lockdown defense made him one of the toughest matchups in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, things didn’t stay smooth for long. Trouble followed not too far behind. Artest got hit with a four-game suspension after a heated exchange with Heat head coach Pat Riley. The drama escalated when he “flashed an obscene gesture” that drew the crowd in. And later that same year, everything blew up after he got into it with players and fans—yes, fans—which led to a season-ending suspension.

After wrapping up the 2005-06 season, Artest made it known that he wanted out. The fallout in Indiana pushed him to request a trade, which sent him to the Sacramento Kings midway through the season. Despite the drama, he helped the Kings claw their way to a .500 record and grab the eighth playoff spot in the West. But by 2008, it was time to move again—this time to Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So next up was the 2008-09 run with the Rockets. Artest helped Houston finally crack the first round of the playoffs after over 10 years. But even with that win, his aggressive play and flagrant fouls didn’t help his long-term fit. Before you knew it, Artest was headed to Los Angeles. And in 2009, he inked a five-year deal with the Lakers. The best part? In 2010, right before he changed his name, Artest helped Kobe and crew win the NBA Championship against the Boston Celtics.

Still, his story wasn’t done. By 2012, the controversies returned—this time a seven-game suspension for another flagrant foul. Injuries piled up too, forcing surgeries. In 2013, he signed with the Knicks, then shortly after, headed to China to suit up for the Sichuan Blue Whales. But he found his way back—joining the Lakers again, playing two more years, before short stints with the New Orleans Gators and San Diego Kings in 2019 on a one-day contract. Quite the full-circle ride.