When Did Reggie Miller Retire From the NBA? Know More About Pacers Legend’s Basketball Career

Reggie Miller is known for his impressive clutch shooting abilities. Growing up in a family brimming with talent, the former NBA player had the intense competitive fire in him that drove him to excel in the game. As his sister, Cheryl Miller, once recalled in an interview, the NBA legend had hip deformities as a child and had to wear braces for several years. From those early challenges to becoming one of the most powerful players in the league, Miller’s journey is truly inspiring and has influenced many. When did the Pacers legend retire?

As the Indiana Pacers make their way to the finals again, fans are reminded of the team’s last appearance for the battle. That was back in 2000, when Miller and Jalen Rose led the Pacers to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they fell short of clinching the title.

When did Reggie Miller retire?

The former NBA player turned analyst was drafted by the Pacers as the 11th overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. The 5x NBA All-Star went on to lead the team to multiple playoff runs throughout his career. He began to gain more spotlight after the departure of Chuck Person.

Soon after, Miller made his mark by scoring 57 points in a game against the Charlotte Hornets (1992) which is still the highest single-game scoring performance by a Pacers player in franchise history. Over the following years, Pacers fans watched Miller develop a fierce rivalry with the New York Knicks, facing them multiple times in the playoffs.

His rivalry with the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan is also well known. Even during a period when he suffered an eye injury, he stayed around as he started his own show, The Reggie Miller Show. He returned to action, though Jordan’s Bulls dominated during that era.

After Jordan’s retirement, many expected the Pacers to rise to the top, but things didn’t turn out the way Miller might have hoped. While he was no longer the team’s leading scorer, he stayed on to guide and lead the team as a veteran player.

NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center.

Making an iconic splash during his career, he averaged 18.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. In his 18-season career, Miller scored over 25,000 points and hit 2,560 three-pointers. He played his final game in 2005 and officially hung up his jersey and stepped into the broadcasting world. However, Miller might have retired years earlier if it hadn’t been for former Pacers coach and legendary NBA star Larry Bird.

Why did Reggie Miller wished to retire early?

Bird coached the team for nearly four years. During the 1997 offseason, the Indiana Pacers legend nearly retired due to a personal tragedy. His house in Indianapolis caught fire and was destroyed. The 14,000-square-foot home was worth $2.9 million. Fortunately, his family was safe, as they hadn’t moved in yet.

However, the fire consumed many of the former NBA player’s and his family’s precious belongings. Among the damaged items were his wedding band, a blanket specially knitted for the NBA legend by his mother Carrie, and basketballs autographed by his Pacers and 1996 Team USA teammates.

Understandably, he was devastated, and this led him to seriously consider retirement. None of his close friends or family could convince him to change his mind. It was the newly hired coach, Larry Bird, who ultimately persuaded Miller to continue playing.

“The fire, believed to have been the work of arsonists and still being investigated by police, left Miller so disturbed that he considered retiring. His best friends on the Pacers, Jackson and forward Dale Davis, did their best to talk him out of it, but only Bird, who had been hired seven days before the blaze, could persuade Miller to keep playing. Says Miller, “He said, ‘You’ve got to move on. This is your team and your city–don’t let one bad apple ruin it,'” Marty Burns wrote for Sports Illustrated.

Thanks to Bird, fans were able to witness more spectacular years of Miller’s career, including the season when he finished 13th in the MVP race. That too was under the tutelage of Bird. After his retirement, Miller took his basketball knowledge for his role as an analyst. He will be joining the NBC Sports as lead NBA game analyst from the 2025-26 NBA season.