“When KD Left Golden States”: Kevin Garnett Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade to 76ers

The Boston Celtics legends Robert Parish and Paul Pierce have already questioned the franchise for trading Jaylen Brown to the rival Philadelphia 76ers. President of Basketball Operations called it a business decision to move on from the five-time All-Star. Now, Kevin Garnett has joined the debate, and even he thought that JB was never in a position to be traded.

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“I thought they were going to actually pair with Giannis and have those pieces there to do that, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Garnett said on his podcast, KG Certified. “I’m questioning a lot of Brad Stevens’ thoughts on that, but yeah, it looks like it came down to business and money, and it wasn’t about basketball and the things.

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“It’s like Minnesota kicking themselves over the KAT trade. I think Boston’s gonna look back on this. It’s like when KD left Golden States and then he turned around like ‘The f—‘. Like this is one of the moments where you don’t break a great thing up. This is a great thing (the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). They just had those two tested through the thick time and time.

“So this is just a relationship, and it ain’t always going to be great. But it would have to have been something detrimental for me to break that up.”

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Kevin Garnett has been part of the Big 3 and has seen other championship rosters dismantled, which further derailed their chances. By trading Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves lost a dynamic shot-blocker and a creator who could take the offensive load off Anthony Edwards. Since then, Ant-Man has called for backup, and now, in the off-season, the franchise traded for LaMelo Ball. Similarly, KG pointed out the situation of Kevin Durant.

KD wanted to build something of his own after receiving flak for joining a championship-ready roster with the Warriors. But even his move to the Nets, Suns, and then the Rockets has failed to lead him closer to the NBA Finals. That’s why Kevin Garnett feels the Celtics could be headed in that direction, as Paul George’s production and question marks on injury will always linger. For KG, the partnership of Brown and Tatum was one of the most dynamic duos in the league.

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“And then they played off each other, and then they had a great supporting cast with coaching all that. Like it’s hard to get that mix perfect like that.”

However, now, the 76ers are better with this trade. The roster already had Maxey, Embiid, and Edgecombe, and now they will have the experience of a former Finals MVP in JB. The ten-year stint in Boston came to an end, but the respect among Celtics legends remains for Jaylen Brown.