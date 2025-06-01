When Will Ernie Johnson-Led Inside the NBA Return? Everything You Need to Know About the Next Plan

The Pacers stormed past the Knicks as they booked their ticket to the 2025 Finals. With a thrilling overtime win, Game 6 was historic in many ways. The crew concluded its run on TNT with a heartwarming farewell. But is it really over? As TNT loses NBA rights, what becomes of this beloved studio show as well as Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley?

Both Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan said their goodbyes to the network’s coverage at the end of the NBA season at the trophy presentation. Paying homage to the last segment, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal joined in on the “Gone Fishin’” segment along with their crew and even the New York Knicks to say goodbye. Although the show ended its TNT run, it will return next season on a new network.

ESPN acquired the rights to broadcast Inside the NBA. In exchange, TNT acquired the rights to the Big 12 football and men’s college basketball games. Rest assured, ESPN is unlikely to overhaul the format. Though Inside the NBA won’t replace ESPN’s existing studio show, it should continue largely unchanged, aside from a few tweaks. When will the show return?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per ESPN, Inside the NBA “will appear on ESPN and ABC surrounding high-profile live events, including ESPN’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, all ABC games after January 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season and other marquee live events. (as Per The Guardian)”

USA Today via Reuters February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O’Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, this will be the first time that Inside the NBA covers the NBA Finals. It’s possible that early season coverage could be handled by other shows. While some changes will be inevitable, the inclusion of the TNT crew is sure to bring a refreshing touch, as Shaquille O’Neal promised.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What did Shaquille O’Neal promise?

The candid takes of the former NBA players-turned-analysts—and O’Neal’s and Barkley’s hilarious banter—made the show a fan favorite. Will that continue on ESPN? According to reports, the core cast remains intact, and Shaq has pledged as much

Before the farewell, Shaquille O’Neal expressed excitement about the show’s rebirth. “And whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain. Just letting you know right now. OK, I know everybody’s sad that, ‘Oh, it ain’t gonna be the show.’ The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen,” he declared.

The entire crew agreed and took turns to say their goodbyes to the show on the network. Ernie Johnson Jr. grew visibly emotional as he thanked fans for decades of support. Barkley, who had teased retirement earlier, reversed course—“I’m not going anywhere,” he said and thanked TNT for 25 years of memories. Amid that Shaq took a shot at Chuck again. “It’s been a great run, been an honor, Chuck love you like a brother I will still whoop your a–,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said. Kenny “The Jet” Smith also shared his words for the crew and the fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tension took over fans as well as the TNT crew when the company failed to acquire the broadcasting rights with the NBA. A series of assumptions about what would happen to the show circulated for weeks. There were also rumors that the crew would split and join different networks. Behind the scenes, Warner Bros. Discovery (parent of TNT) continues producing Inside under license from ESPN, broadcasting out of the same Atlanta studios. Another factor ensuring continuity. As Talksport reported, ESPN executives assured fans they would not tamper with the show’s format, citing its consistently strong ratings and nineteen Sports Emmy Awards since 2000.

Looking ahead to the 2025–26 NBA season, viewers can expect Inside the NBA back on ESPN and ABC the moment playoff coverage begins. Early-season studio slots may feature ESPN’s existing shows—NBA Today or NBA Countdown—but once the marquee events arrive, Johnson, Barkley, Kenny, and Shaq will reclaim their throne.