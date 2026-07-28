“Where Can He Go to Be Appreciated to Do the Least”: NBA Analyst Explains Thinking Behind LeBron James’ Philly Move

For years, the City of Brotherly Love carried the reputation of being one of the NBA’s toughest places to win. Even Jimmy Butler once admitted he wished things had ended differently during his brief stint in Philadelphia, while countless stars have faced questions about whether the franchise could finally get over the hump. Now, after one of the busiest offseasons in the league, Philadelphia has transformed into a legitimate championship favorite. The arrival of Jaylen Brown set the stage before the franchise landed the biggest prize of all: LeBron James, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal to chase what he says will be the final championship of his career.

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Speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast, former teammate and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye explained why Philadelphia made more sense than many expected. “Where can he go to be appreciated to do the least?”

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Frye argued that unlike a return to Cleveland, where LeBron James would be expected to reshape the culture once again, Philadelphia already has the foundation in place. “Philadelphia… if you were talking about some of the most aggressive teams when it came to this summer’s free agency, you would say Philly might be top three… They’re ready to win.”

The former Cavaliers forward pointed to the Sixers’ roster as the biggest selling point. With Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and a healthy Joel Embiid, James no longer has to shoulder the burden of being a nightly 30-point scorer.

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Instead, Frye believes the four-time NBA champion can fill whatever role is needed. “You need me to be a guard tonight? Okay… You need me to be a forward? Okay… Certain nights he could just say, ‘I’m 42. Here you go, Jaylen Brown. Here you go, Tyrese Maxey. I’ll get my little 15, 15, seven to seven… and we’re going to win by 30.'”

That flexibility appears to align with James’ own thinking. After announcing his decision, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer made it clear this move wasn’t motivated by money or lifestyle.

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“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family… I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning,” James wrote after revealing Philadelphia would be the final stop of his career.

Philadelphia’s pursuit was aggressive long before James made his decision. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin reported that the Sixers’ recruitment included owner Josh Harris, while Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown all personally stayed in contact with James throughout free agency. Rich Paul also revealed that several contenders pitched their vision, but Philadelphia’s championship-ready roster ultimately stood out.

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The move gave the Sixers one of the league’s most talented starting groups, with James joining Embiid, Brown, Maxey and sophomore VJ Edgecombe. Whether that collection of stars can end the franchise’s 43-year championship drought remains to be seen.