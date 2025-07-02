Where Does Tony Parker Live? Inside the Spurs Legend’s $16.5 Million Lavish Property

When he’s not living it up in a historic chateau in France, there’s only one place Tony Parker calls home – San Antonio. After spending the majority of his NBA career with the Spurs, the French legend is pretty embedded in the San Antonio community. So much so that his house here is a landmark in itself. Tony Parker’s luxurious estate in the city is a prominent feature of the cityscape. And now it’s going to be Twitch famous.

In 2009, Tony Parker built a sprawling mansion about 25 miles northwest of the city in Boerne, Texas. It is one of the 150 homes in the luxury gated Anaqua Springs Ranch community. This was the home he shared with Eva Longoria before their divorce in 2011. In 2018, Parker officially changed the records to show this home’s address at 9 Rue Parker – an ode to his #9 Spurs jersey, Rue as in ‘street’ in French, and his own name.

Parker had listed this house for sale in 2021 for $19.5 million. He then re-listed it for $16.5 million in 2024. (Shaquille O’Neal offered a whole $5 in cash for it.) The listing is no longer visible. It appears Parker has changed his mind about selling it. Though what he’s done could do a number on his homeowner’s insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the YouTube and Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, announced the 30 Days of Summer marathon, he reached out to T-Pain for help. The music mogul claimed he had a ‘friend’ who could help. Fast forward into the stream, we see the one and only Tony Parker hand the keys to his house to Cenat and AMP (Any Means Possible) Collective and said, “Here’s the key. You’re in charge, don’t f— up my house now.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) Expand Post

He’s talking to the guy who almost literally lit up his house on two separate live streams (staged, no houses were harmed in the making of those videos). The highlight, though, was getting an amazing tour of Tony Parker’s amazing home.

Tony Parker flexes his home to Kai Cenat’s fans

Tony Parker bought up multiple lots in the Anaqua community in 2005. He built a ‘Gram-worthy residence on this 53-acre estate in the next three years. The house boasted six bedrooms and an additional four-bedroom guest apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what was the biggest feature of this home was a jaw-dropping private water park complete with body slides, lazy rivers, grottos, and a diving platform. Parker once celebrated his birthday by diving off the 50-foot waterfall in an Instagram video.

Additionally, he has a superhero museum with massive statues of comic book heroes he gave the AMP a tour of. The Iron Man one is Parker’s personal favorite. And since this is the legend of the San Antonio Spurs, of course, there is a 6,000-square-foot gym. Cenat and the crew went wild in the mansion’s basketball courts and were awed by the ‘Champions Room’ featuring all of Parker’s jersey, trophies, and championship rings.

The home also boasts its own cinema with plush red seats. One of the seats has Parker’s name embroidered in gold. There’s also a chef’s kitchen with a dining nook and an adjacent family room, and a formal dining room. But what Kai Cenat really, really loved was a fully functional Nandos inside the house open for guests.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Parker owns a historic chateau in France and is a wine mogul now. But this home is where the dream starts, in a temperature-controlled wine room storing up to 1,500 bottles with dedicated magnum storage. Other amenities include a tennis court, a volleyball court, and a tortoise enclosure.

The house looks just as stunning on a live stream as it did in a listing. Since Parker no longer intends to sell, we hope Kai Cenat is going to keep this piece of beauty intact.