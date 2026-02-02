‘White Michael Jordan’ Seeks Bulls Coaching Job Once Billy Donovan Moves On: Report

The Miami Heat once again trounced the Chicago Bulls 134-91. It’s the same team that Billy Donovan’s side has lost to in the play-in tournament for three consecutive years. The Windy City has not won a playoff series or a single home playoff game. To bring back the winning feeling, the franchise and the front office are looking at none other than ‘White Mike’.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before this season began, Donovan had a 195-205 regular-season record, yet his job remained safe. He has the apparent support from executive vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas. But this season’s 24-26 record signifies that trust is decreasing. That’s where Chicago’s own and current Duke head coach comes into the picture.

“Sources close to the situation have indicated there may be mutual interest between The Bulls and Jon Scheyer if, and when, they move on from Billy Donovan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grassroots basketball veteran Dinos Trigonis suggested there may be mutual interest between Scheyer and the Chicago Bulls if the franchise eventually decides to move on from current head coach Donovan. Scheyer’s success for the Blue Devils is evident, as he led them to a 109-23 record as head coach and reached March Madness in each of his first three seasons. In fact, this year, the team has a 20-1 start. While his coaching record is impressive, it’s his connection with Chicago that could truly work in his favor.

Scheyer grew up in Northbrook, in the northern suburbs, and attended Glenbrook North High School. He would even lead the Spartans to an Illinois High School Association Class AA state basketball championship as a junior. That’s why his rival noticed him, and the comparison with Chicago’s Michael Jordan began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley, once a rival of Jon Scheyer on the Chicago basketball scene, recalled a story. Pat Bev stated that the Duke coach’s willingness to play anyone, anywhere, combined with his resilience, is what made people call him ‘The White Mike’ after Michael Jordan.’

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergence of Jon Scheyer’s White Mike story

Chicago native Beverley recounted the story on his podcast about Scheyer’s skill and willingness to play anywhere in the Chicagoland area. “If anyone doesn’t know Jon Scheyer, he played at Glenbrook North High School. When I say he never ducked any smoke from any athlete in Chicago, he never ducked any smoke,” Beverley said last year.

“They called him ‘the White Mike’. He had a stardom no other kid had in Chicago, and his school wasn’t even in Chicago. He was at Glenbrook North.” This story went viral during last year’s March Madness. The Duke’s coach acknowledged the praise and even thanked his rival, Beverly, for putting this story out.

“For me, I take a lot of pride in the city of Chicago, and going wherever there was a game, I’d go there to play,” Scheyer replied. “For (Beverley) to talk about me that way, I’m not sure ‘White Mike’ was the name, but I’ll take it.” Being unafraid to take on challenges is what made him famous in Chicago. And then Scheyer dazzled everyone with his display.

ADVERTISEMENT

This resilience is what the Bulls need to fight their rivals, especially the Miami Heat. For now, Billy Donovan’s seat may be safe, but that status could change soon.