Who Are Allisha Gray’s Parents? Everything You Need To Know About Allen Gray And Annie Gray

While Allisha Gray is busy with her usual wizardry on the court, you might have heard, if not seen, two people cheering for her the loudest. Yes, those two. They are her parents. And they have taken this cheerleading gig to a whole new level…traveling across the country to watch their daughter run circles around her opponents. And abroad as well, travelling to Paris for the Olympics. So, they deserve equal praise to what their brilliant daughter gets.

Allisha Gray was born on January 12, 1995, to Dr Allen Gray and Annie Gray. Want to know more? Let’s dive in then.

Who is Allisha Gray’s Father?

Allisha was born in South Carolina and grew up in Sandersville, Georgia, with her older brother, Marlo; younger brother A.J.; and younger sister Ashley. Her father, Dr. Allen Gray, was the principal of Washington County High School in Georgia, but he’s perhaps better known in their hometown as THE coach. He coached women’s basketball at the youth level, which is where his daughter had her start. “My dad put up the side goal (during practices) and we will play on the sidelines,” Alisha said in 2017 on her way to the WNBA draft. “Just being around basketball and my dad, that’s how I developed a passion for the game.”

After AJ’s NFL dreams ended due to a heart condition, Dr. Gray encouraged his kids to get a degree as a backup. Which Allisha did despite leaving for the WNBA early. Today, Allisha is fulfilling her family’s athletic dream, which has led to her head-to-head encounters against A’ja Wilson in college, taken her to the Tokyo Olympics, and now in the WNBA.

“She’s worked really hard, and I’m just glad that she’s finally getting some league-wide recognition for all of her hard work,” Allen said ahead of Allisha’s third consecutive All-Star selection.

Who is Allisha Gray’s Mother?

Like her husband of three decades, Annie Gray is also regarded as a pillar of their Washington County community. Annie raised her four children, putting education as a priority while balancing their athletic dreams. Annie ferried her kids between tournaments and school and didn’t let them slack off.

Annie ran a tight ship, too. Especially with Allisha and AJ having a competitive relationship. They indulged in pickup basketball, but once, when AJ reacted like a sore loser, he got a mean spanking from Mommy Gray.

What is Allisha Gray’s Parents’ Nationality?

Allisha Gray’s parents, Dr. Allen Gray and Annie Gray, are both American. Her eldest brother, Marlo, also played collegiate football before returning to their hometown to teach. The youngest of the family, Ashley, currently plays basketball at Alabama State.