Who Are David Greenwood’s Kids? Know More About Ex NBA Star’s Family

The NBA just lost one of its quietly enduring figures—David Greenwood. A man who made his mark from the John Wooden era at UCLA all the way to hoisting a championship trophy with the Detroit Pistons has passed away at age of 68, leaving behind not just a legacy on the court, but a story that runs deep through family and resilience.

Greenwood wasn’t just another promising athlete from the city. He dominated at Verbum Dei High, became one of UCLA’s top scorers, and eventually reached the NBA’s summit with the Pistons. His journey wasn’t just about stats or stardom—it was grit, consistency, and loyalty to the game. And when he passed away on Sunday night at a Riverside hospital due to cancer, the news hit hard. But even more revealing is how quietly he carried that burden.

That’s where things get even more personal. After years of playing through injuries, Greenwood chose to face his final battle the same way—quietly and alone. “Everything happened so quickly. It was kind of a shock,” shared David’s nephew, Bronson Greenwood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s the kind of statement that makes you pause. That’s because behind the strength he showed on the court, Greenwood was clearly a man who didn’t want his loved ones to worry about him, even during his toughest fight. So while the basketball world reflects, let’s look, whom did Greenwood leave behind.

David Greenwood’s family and loved ones

According to multiple reports, he was once married to Joyce, and together they had two children—son Jemil and daughter Tiffany. Beyond their names, though, not much is publicly known. And maybe that says something about the kind of private life Greenwood preferred to keep.

Still, his circle was close-knit. He had a brother named AI, a sister named Laverne, and of course, Bronson, who’s now helping carry forward the memory. Greenwood might be gone, but the quiet strength, the legacy, and the family who knew his full story—they’ll carry it from here.

A lasting legacy

To really understand David Greenwood’s legacy, you’ve got to rewind to where it all started—Verbum Dei High in Los Angeles. Right after John Wooden’s surprise retirement in March 1975, Greenwood joined UCLA and wasted no time making an impact. As a four-year starter, he put up 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds across 118 games.

Even more impressive, his Bruins went 102-17 and won the league title every single season. He didn’t just play—he led, helping the team reach the 1976 Final Four while being named league player of the year twice.

What followed was equally historic. Greenwood was the first UCLA player since Bill Walton to earn first-team All-America honors in back-to-back years. His dominance on the boards still has him sitting fourth on the school’s career rebounding list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when the 1979 NBA Draft rolled around, he was picked second overall. The Chicago Bulls lost the coin toss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted future Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at No. 1, a twist of fate that shaped both franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Greenwood made his own mark in Chicago before Michael Jordan’s era. Alongside Reggie Theus and Orlando Woolridge, he was part of the Bulls’ core before being traded to San Antonio in exchange for George Gervin. Later, he played key roles for Denver and Detroit, even coming off the bench to help the Pistons win the 1990 NBA title against Portland.

And Greenwood got recognition, too. He got the Pac-12 Hall of Honor and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Although he was a quiet legend, his legacy will never be forgotten. Rest in peace legend.