Who Are Kobe Bryant’s Siblings? Exploring the Lesser Known Family of Lakers Icon

When we think of Kobe Bryant, we often picture the fierce competitor, the five-time NBA champion, the global icon. But behind the legendary athlete was a family that supported him through it all—especially his two sisters, Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb. While they’ve stayed mostly out of the public eye, their stories are beginning to surface once more thanks to a rising star in the family.

Attention has turned back to the Bryant family for a much brighter reason. Black Mamba’s nephew Jett Washington at just 18, is already making headlines as one of the top high school athletes in Las Vegas. On June 19, 2025, he made a big splash by committing to play football at the University of Oregon. CBS Sports captured the moment perfectly: “Five-star safety Jett Washington, the nephew of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, committed to play his college football at Oregon.” With this, the spotlight has come to Los Angeles Lakers icon’s siblings, too. So, let’s have a closer look at Black Mamba’s lesser known family members.

Getting to know Kobe Bryant’s Sisters: Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb

Let’s start with Sharia Washington, the eldest of the Bryant siblings. She’s not just Kobe’s sister—she’s a force in her own right. Sharia once spiked volleyballs as a Division I athlete at Temple University and later pivoted to become a certified personal trainer. That passion for fitness eventually led her to the world of sports apparel, where she now serves as Director of Corporate Sales and Partnerships at ‘SUN50,’ a brand focused on sun-protective clothing.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sharia co-founded the Serve Receive Foundation, a non-profit aimed at empowering young female athletes. She calls Las Vegas home, where she lives with her husband, Jerrod Washington, and their three children—two girls and a boy. It’s her son Jett Washington who brought the exciting update of his future to the family. Kobe, always proud of his siblings, once told ESPN in 2016, “I’m really proud of my sisters for getting their own jobs and lives.”

That pride wasn’t just lip service—it reflected a shift he encouraged in their lives. After his tragic passing in 2020, Sharia paid tribute to her brother by sharing heartfelt memories and photos, later joining her sister Shaya to say they were devastated by the loss. Now, if Sharia embraced a more visible path, her younger sister Shaya Tabb preferred a quieter one. Still, her story is no less inspiring.

A former volleyball player at La Salle University, where she studied international business, Shaya built a career in hospitality revenue management. Reports say she held a director-level position at Invest Hospitality in Las Vegas. Married to Michael Tabb and a mother of three, she, too, had a close relationship with Kobe.

The sisters’ joint statement after the crash spoke volumes: “We are devastated by the loss of our brother… Our lives are forever changed.” Notably, neither Shaya nor Sharia got involved in controversies over Kobe’s memorabilia, and Kobe himself had explained his decision to stop giving them money: “They were able to get their own jobs…now they have a better sense of self.”

Did Kobe Bryant’s sisters inherit any of his estate?

When a beloved figure like Kobe Bryant passes away, the world not only mourns the loss of a legend but also begins to wonder how his legacy and wealth were passed on. And one of the most common questions that still lingers is—did Kobe’s sisters receive any share of his estate? Kobe had structured his estate through a family trust, keeping his loved ones in mind—but only a select few.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

As noted by Comerica, “the trust named his wife as a beneficiary. And, as each of Kobe’s first three children were born, their names were added as beneficiaries as well.” Supporting this, court documents stated the trust “lists Vanessa and his oldest daughters Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka as beneficiaries.” It was carefully designed so that Vanessa could access the assets during her lifetime, with the remaining wealth ultimately going to their daughters.

But what about the rest of his family? According to available records, Kobe’s sisters, Sharia and Shaya, were not named anywhere in the trust. The documents made no mention of them, nor of his parents. Even when Kobe’s youngest daughter Capri was later petitioned into the trust by Vanessa, his sisters were still not added. In short, they did not inherit anything from his estate due to the absence of a specific provision for them.

Nevertheless, the entire Bryant family continues to cherish the legacy that Black Mamba left while his nephew is all set to potentially bring in more glory as the time comes.

