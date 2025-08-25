Who are Mario Chalmers’ Parents? All about Almarie and Ronnie Chalmer

The BIG3 for retired NBA players is a stage to stay connected to the game while proving their talent still shines. That was clear on Sunday, when the Miami 305 outlasted the Chicago Triplets in a gritty 52–48 battle for the 2025 BIG3 Championship. Mario Chalmers delivered the decisive blow, draining a clutch three with seconds left off a setup from 2x MVP Michael Beasley. It was the kind of finish that showed some veterans never lose their edge and still stay relevant in today’s hoop world.

Miami 305 capped it off with a 9-0 run, sealing the championship and a $1 million payday. For Chalmers, who already won rings with LeBron, Wade, and Bosh in 2012 and 2013, this fifth title adds another legendary clutch moment to his career. But where did it all begin? As the saying goes, home is the first school of life. It was Mario’s parents who paved the way, shaping him into the clutch machine we know today. So, let’s get to know more about the people behind his journey — his parents.

Who are Mario Chalmers’ parents?

Mario Chalmers was born on May 19, 1986, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Ronnie and Almarie Chalmers. Growing up in a basketball-crazy household, it was no surprise that Mario took to the court early. His dad, Ronnie, spent years coaching—first as head coach at Bartlett High School and later as an assistant at the University of Kansas. Meanwhile, his mom, Almarie, stayed deeply involved in the sport too, running basketball camps and even writing a book, “The Ball is in Your Court: Embracing Your Child’s Dreams.” Having an older sister, Roneka, Mario was surrounded by a family that really lived and breathed basketball.

After 23 years in chilly Anchorage, the Chalmers family relocated to Lawrence, Kansas, so Mario could study at the University of Kansas. Today, Ronnie works as a sports agent, while Almarie continues to inspire young athletes through her camps. Even now, their love for the game and commitment to helping others shine through, shaping not just Mario’s career but also countless young basketball hopefuls.

Where did Almarie and Ronnie Chalmer meet?

Ronnie and Almarie Chalmers, Mario’s parents, both hail from North Carolina, where they met as high school friends. Though they’re American by nationality, their journey took them far from home. After Almarie retired in May following 20 years in an Alaska school district, the couple thought it might be time to settle down.

But Ronnie, a 22-year Air Force veteran who had been stationed in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Alaska, was excited for a new adventure—working with KU coach Bill Self in Kansas. Moving from the long, sleepless nights of Alaska, the couple has been enjoying much-needed rest. “One of the things I know I’ve noticed and shared with Almarie is we’re sleeping better,” Ronnie said when they first arrived in Kansas.

What is the ethnicity of Mario Chalmers’ parents?

Not much is publicly available about the ethnicity of Mario Chalmers’s parents. But what we do know is that Mario himself is American and identifies as African American. So it’s safe to say his roots follow the same, though details about Ronnie and Almarie’s backgrounds aren’t widely shared online.

Inside Mario Chalmers’ relationship with his parents

Mario Chalmers really cherishes having his parents close by in Kansas. “It’s good having them here, because I know I’ll always have them close by for support, to talk to them,” he said back when they first moved. He even joked with a grin, “I’ll go over there sometimes,” giving a special shoutout to his mom as a “great cook.” But Almarie Chalmers is more than just a chef.

She played college basketball and ran a life-skills program in Alaska that helped kids, including Mario, stay on track both on and off the court. “She would pray with us all the time, make sure we kept our focus, kept our grades up,” Mario said, showing just how much her guidance shaped him growing up.

His relationship with his dad, Ronnie, is just as tight-knit. ESPN once highlighted Mario openly admitting his love for his father, calling him a “bragger” or a “boaster,” but in the sweetest way, which shows their bond. Their playful banter is classic: Ronnie asks, “Do you remember the first time you beat me?”

Mario smirks back, “Yeah, I remember; I was 12.” Ronnie shakes his head, “It was your senior year in high school.” Mario clanks his fork, scoops up some eggs, and fires back, “I beg to differ.” Ronnie adds, “I wanted to be a pro, but I never had the right doors open up for me.” So he made sure his son had every opportunity, and looking at Mario’s nine NBA seasons, 646 games, 8.9 points, 3.7 assists, two championships, it’s clear he succeeded.

Mario’s bond with his parents clearly shaped his path—their support, guidance, and playful mentorship helped him reach the NBA, win championships, and carve his own legacy.