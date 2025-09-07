Who Is Carmelo Anthony’s Sister Michelle? All About 2025 NBA Hall of Famer’s Family Member

Carmelo Anthony was only 2 when he lost his father to cancer. Growing up without a father figure was hard for Melo, yet he found success in the NBA. Unfortunately, another tragedy hit the family, as in 2010, the 10x All-Star’s sister passed away. That’s why in his HOF speech, the NBA icon made sure to pay respect to her. “To my sister, Michelle Anthony. You have been my protector, my voice of reason, my anchor in every storm…You are a Hall of Fame in every sense of the word, sis. This honor is yours too.”

Who is Carmelo Anthony’s sister, Michelle?

Michelle was born in Brooklyn, New York, and later moved to Baltimore in 1992. Carmelo grew up as the youngest of four children born to Mary Anthony and Carmelo Iriarte. After his father passed away, Mary Anthony moved to Baltimore with her children. His mother worked several jobs to support the family. Melo was the youngest in the family with four siblings named Michelle, Wilford, Daphne, and Robert Anthony. Unfortunately, Michelle, who was 12 years older than Anthony, passed away in 2010.

What happened to Carmelo Anthony’s sister?

Michelle died on December 21, 2010, a dreaded Wednesday night for the family. The reported reason for the unfortunate passing away was due to a pre-existing condition. This was at the time when Carmelo Anthony was leading the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs during his stint with the team. But the team duties took a back seat as the responsibility of a brother took precedence. His sister was 38 at that time and also a mother of 4.

That’s why he took time off to be with his family in Baltimore. During that period, Anthony missed five games while he and his family sorted things out. Even the coach, who did not see eye to eye with his superstar, was emotional. “(reality of life is) a pretty tough one — that young and having children and trying to figure out your family responsibilities.” George Karl continued, “I just hope Melo’s OK, he stays strong through it and celebrates his sister’s life along the way.”

How close is Carmelo Anthony to his sister?

As stated earlier, Carmelo Anthony’s father passed away even before the Knicks legend could understand. With his mother being busy providing food for the family, it was his sister who became his protector. Being 12 years older than Melo, Michelle fulfilled the responsibility of a sibling to the T. Showcasing immense support to her brother, who was finding his dream to hoop.

“My sister was somebody who actually raised me with my mother. We’ve been through thick and thin. Everybody who had a sister knows the type of relationship a brother and sister have,” Anthony said, per ESPN. In fact, she became a source of strength for the Syracuse alum to make a comeback on the hardwood. “I’m going to miss her calling me after every game, telling me what I did wrong, telling me what I did good, and giving me some encouragement. But I know she’s watching.”

This December, it will be 15 years since the unfortunate passing, but that pain is still heavy. Just last year, Carmelo Anthony remembered his sister on her birthday. He shared two stories with his 8.1 million Instagram followers; the first one had a caption, “She was poetry in a world that was still learning the alphabet.” The next sentence explained his pain. “I thought they said it gets better with time SMH.” In his next story, he added, “Miss you Sis, 8/18“.

When Michelle passed, Melo was finding his feet in the league, trying to establish himself as one of the greats. But with his HOF moment, he has sealed his legacy not once but twice. First for his illustrious 19-year NBA career, and the second as part of the Redeem Team that won the Gold in the 2008 Olympics.