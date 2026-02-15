Who Is Corey Maggette? All About 2026 Dunk Contest Judge’s Ethnicity, Net Worth, Wife

As the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend descends upon the Intuit Dome, fans are seeing a familiar face return to the spotlight. Corey Maggette, the former explosive slasher known for his relentless rim attacks, is serving as a prominent figure during this year’s festivities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While he is participating in the revamped Shooting Stars competition on Team Cameron, alongside fellow Duke alumni Kon Knueppel and Jalen Johnson, his presence has sparked renewed interest in the personal life and career of the man once nicknamed “Maximus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Corey Maggette? Which team he last played for?

Corey Antoine Maggette played 14 seasons in the NBA, between 1999 to 2013. Born on November 12, 1979, in Illinois, Maggette is of African American ethnicity. He first garnered national attention as a standout at Fenwick High School before playing a singular, dominant season at Duke University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maggette was selected 13th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics but was traded on draft night to the Orlando Magic, where he began his career. He is most fondly remembered for his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers (2000–2008), where he became a perennial double digit, 15+ point scorer. His high volume shooting one of the worst nicknames in NBA history but he’s better known by his second nickname, Maximus in these parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His time with the Clippers was also marred by offcourt drama, including an alleged feud with then GM, Mike Dunleavy. However, his reliability as a role player still made him a beloved figure in this side of LA. His return to LA tonight, in the brand new Intuit Dome, thrilled Clippers nation. He hasn’t lost touch either, draining midcourt shots to lead Team Cameron to the win.

Maggette eventually suited up for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Bobcats before reaching the end of his professional journey. He last played for the Detroit Pistons during the 2012–2013 season, appearing in 18 games before officially retiring from the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does he do now? A look at his profession, salary, net worth and more

As soon as he hung up his jersey, Maggette walked into a studio. He’s an NBA analyst for Bally Sports West since 2014, providing expert commentary for Los Angeles Clippers broadcasts. His deep ties to the Clippers organization and his articulate breakdown of the game have made him a staple of the Southern California sports scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time he bought a minority stake in the European team, ASVEL, the very team Spurs legend Tony Parker is the president of. As of 2025, he’s also a venture capital investor.

Financially, Maggette’s career was highly lucrative. Over his 14 years in the NBA, he amassed $87,25 million in total career earnings. His peak salary came during the 2012–13 season with the Pistons, where he earned approximately $10.9 million. As of 2026, Corey Maggette’s estimated net worth sits at $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career has been about smart financial decisions outside his contract. While he splurged on a mega-mansion in Orlando that rivalled Shaquille O’Neal’s and expensive cars like a Cadillac, he was making investments as soon as he entered the league. He was so smart, Shaq tried to sell his famous blue-roofed house to him. That sale never happened though.

Beyond broadcasting, he is heavily involved in the Corey Cares Foundation, which mentors at-risk youth. He also played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, where he led Team Power to a championship and earned MVP honors in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Corey Maggette married? Everything about his family, parents, ethnicity and more

Maggette is the middle child of three kids born to Jimmie and Marguerite Maggette. His working class parents instilled a strong work ethic and smart financial planning in their kids. That’s why, while he was spending on a a Cadillac for his dad, a Sebring for his younger sister, a Range Rover for himself, and two more cars for his older brother and mom, he was setting aside money for business ventures.

The entire Maggette family relocated from Chicago to Orlando to help a young Corey acclimate to the NBA life. It was a big move for his mother who grew up close to her four sisters and minister father, Corey’s aunts and grandfather. But their family unity was exemplary, even getting praise from Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen.

Despite never getting a chance to play for the Bulls, every time Maggette’s team was in Chicago, his uncle got flooded with ticket requests at his barbershop.

ADVERTISEMENT

He now lives in LA with his wife, Milli Martinez, who he has been married to since August 2006. The couple frequently appears together at Clippers events. They’re parents to a son, Sergio, and a daughter, Sofia.

Maggette has also become a mentor to multiple young hoopers through his basketball clinics in LA.