Who Is Eric Bledsoe’s Girlfriend, Briona Mae?

Eric Bledsoe’s name is back in the spotlight—and not for the kind of headlines any athlete wants. This time, he’s reportedly been arrested in California on domestic violence charges after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, according to TMZ Sports. The troubling incident follows another one just two months earlier when police responded to a separate alleged domestic dispute at his Los Angeles home. That time, neighbors had called it in. While officers didn’t find physical signs of abuse then, the couple—Bledsoe and his girlfriend, Briona Mae—were said to be uncooperative. Now, with this latest controversy, curious fans are asking: Who exactly is Briona Mae?

Born on November 1, 1992, Mae is far more than just a name linked to a former NBA star. She’s a model, designer, and reality TV personality who hails from Las Vegas, Nevada. Raised in the Vegas area, Mae pursued college studies in biological sciences. Although she tends to keep her family life away from public view, she’s been passionate about fashion and fitness from a young age—interests that eventually helped shape her career.

Mae first became known to a national audience back in 2015 when she joined the cast of VH1’s dating show She’s Got Game, which featured rapper The Game. The exposure opened doors, and Briona Mae quickly transitioned into modeling and entrepreneurship. She’s not only posed for fashion shoots but has been identified in interviews as an actress and clothing designer. On top of that, she started her own activewear line called BriFit—perfectly blending her love of fitness and style.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Furthermore, social media has been a major platform for her brand. Mae actively updates her Instagram account (@briona_maeee), which showcases her fashion choices, workout looks, and snapshots of her life. Since her reality TV days, she’s modeled for various swimwear and lifestyle brands, frequently appearing in glossy photo spreads. In her own words, she sees herself as both a model and a fashion designer. Her label, BriFit, features a variety of athleisure pieces, many of which she wears and promotes in her posts.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B.True (@shopb.true) Expand Post

While she hasn’t landed major acting roles yet, she’s kept up appearances on other reality and talk shows, continuing to ride the momentum from her VH1 debut. Then Mae’s public image also gets a boost through courtside appearances at basketball games, often alongside Bledsoe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A closer look at the seemingly complicated relationship between Eric Bledsoe and Briona Mae

The two began dating in mid-2020, a new chapter for Bledsoe, who had previously been married with children. Over the course of their relationship, Mae and Bledsoe welcomed twin daughters in late 2022 — a milestone that added another layer of commitment to their lives. But even with this shared bond, their romance has consistently been described by media outlets as on-and-off since the beginning.

While navigating their relationship, both have also pursued demanding careers. Bledsoe made a significant shift in late 2022 when he left the NBA to play for the Shanghai Sharks in China, while Mae continued to stay active with her modeling and entrepreneurial endeavors in the U.S. The relationship, however, didn’t just make headlines for career or family milestones. In October 2022, a troubling episode caught public attention when Bledsoe was arrested in California after a domestic dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mae had posted a photo on Instagram showing facial bruises with a powerful caption: “domestic violence is real,” and “ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.” Authorities responded to the scene but later dropped the case, citing inconsistent statements and a lack of sufficient evidence. Mae eventually deleted the post, though its impact had already spread through media reports. Still, in a surprising turn, Briona Mae appeared to support Bledsoe later that year.

As of 2025, reports indicate the couple is still together, though they’ve opted for more privacy in their personal lives. Their journey, marked by highs and lows, continues to unfold largely behind closed doors.