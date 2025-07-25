Who is Kendrick Perkins Son, Kenxton Perkins: Age, Family, Team & Early Highlights

Being the kid of an NBA player ain’t easy. Just ask Bronny James! Your every move on the court is intensely scrutinized from the time you start playing. But there are a few who can come out of their father’s shadow. Case in point: Kiyaan Anthony and Alijah Arenas have all the chops to live up to their famous surnames. Another teen sensation, who’s on the same boat, is Kenxton Perkins.

If that last name didn’t give it away, he’s Kendrick Perkins’ son. The same Perk who is arguably one of the best players in OKC history (according to himself) and an NBA champion. But who also made it on Shaqtin a Fool too many times. One Kenxton, though, is built differently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Kendrick Perkins’ son, Kenxton Perkins?

Kenxton Perkins is the son of former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins and his wife, Vanity Alpough. Born on October 10, 2011, he’s the second of the couple’s four kids.

AD

He is a promising young hoops talent recognized for his versatile playing style and strong court vision. Although Perk refers to him as the “Stone” in his posts, social media has dubbed Kenxton another name for his talents – Baby Jokic. Not because his dad claims he would’ve locked up Nikola Jokic. It’s Stone’s all-around skill set, resembling that of The Joker, that makes him stand out in the youth basketball scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Perkins (@kendrickperkins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



Kenxton Perkins’ Age and Physical Profile

Age (2025) – 14years old

Height – Approximately 6 feet (varies over time)

Position – Guard

Kenxton Perkins’ School and Basketball Involvement

Kenxton is yet to start high school and will be part of the Class of 2030. He attends Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas, and plays AAU basketball for Legacy Titans MBB, according to his Instagram profile. He also boasts a state championship, if sources are to be believed.

Kenxton actively participates in various youth tournaments and is noted for his basketball IQ and skill development. This June, his youth team, coached by Kendrick Perkins, is making a run for a title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nickname and Playing Style of Kenxton Perkins

At only eight years old, Kenxton Perkins took the Internet by storm in 2020. Perk was a proud dad sharing his Baby Jokic’s highlights online, and the flex won. He was tough in the paint and attacked the basket, but it was the way he could steal the ball from his opponents and shoot jumpers that dropped jaws. The showstopper, though? Him imitating Russell Westbrook’s ‘Rock the Baby’ celebration.

Kenxton Perkins’ Family Background and Support

Apart from his parents, Kenxton has an older brother and a pair of younger twin siblings, Karter Thomas and Zoey Jo’Lii. Perk frequently celebrates his kids’ milestones while they have their own social media accounts about hanging with Pops’ ESPN colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kenxton Perkins’ Future Prospects

Kenxton is considered a rising star among youth basketball players in his age group.

With strong family support and access to competitive AAU programs, he is poised for further development through his teenage years.