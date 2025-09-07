Who Is Mia Burks? All About Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Partner and Mother of His Daughter

“Yo, Pops, it’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life,” Kiyan Anthony said in a video message as Carmelo Anthony stood proud on stage, glowing in that orange jacket after 19+ years of hard work. Today, we celebrate Melo’s incredible career—but his journey has always been bigger than basketball. His family stood by him every step: LaLa, who said, “My son’s dad is the greatest dad I know and I am just so blessed that we have a child together,” and his other ex, Mia Burks, with whom he shares daughter Genesis, who’s been just as much a part of his story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both women shaped the man and father Melo is today—and while we know so much about LaLa, Mia’s side of the story remains largely unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Mia Burks?

Mia Angel Burks is Carmelo Anthony’s ex and the mother of his daughter, Genesis Harlo. While rumors about Genesis first popped up back in 2017, Melo only officially acknowledged her during his retirement, showing two pictures of Mia and Genesis in a clip celebrating his 19-season NBA career. Mia, who also authored the book Talk Like Me, has kept her life mostly private, but her role as Genesis’s mom—and Melo’s ex—makes her a quiet but important part of his story. The most recent glimpse of her was when Genesis turned 7 last year, reminding fans how central Mia has been behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Personal and Academic Background

Early speculation surrounding Mia Angel Burks drew a lot of public attention. On a Chicago radio program, her friend Anthony Jacobs commented on the situation, saying that Carmelo Anthony was connected to Burks rather than to someone else who had been mentioned in circulating rumors.

According to Jacobs, the two had met at a Chicago venue, Room Seven, and had been casually seeing each other for some time. He emphasized that Burks was not involved in the entertainment industry as some had suggested. “I’ve known that [they’ve dated] for some months now,” Jacobs said.

AD

Mia’s real story is way more impressive. She’s a brainiac and a powerhouse in education, holding a Master’s in Health Communication from Northwestern University and a Bachelor’s in Biology and Public Health from Saint Augustine’s University. At just 25, she’s the Director of Special Projects at ReGeneration Schools in Chicago, helping create initiatives and events that give kids equal access to college prep and education, no matter their background. Mia is all brains, drive, and impact behind the scenes.

Relationship with Carmelo Anthony

Mia Angel Burks met Carmelo Anthony during the NBA draft period in Chicago, and their relationship started off casually. According to Anthony Jacobs, who spoke on Chicago Morning Takeover, “Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago, when he was here for the NBA draft doing press.” He added that Mia would fly to New York on her own dime to see Melo, and that La La probably didn’t know a thing. Jacobs emphasized that she wasn’t obsessed or trying to cause drama, saying, “Mia seems low-key and doesn’t obsess over Carmelo… she was more giddy about it than anything.”

Genesis Harlo was born on August 1, 2017, during a period of personal upheaval for Melo, coinciding with his separation from La La Anthony. While Carmelo had never publicly confirmed Genesis as his daughter, he featured her in his retirement video. Mia, meanwhile, was never intending to disrupt Melo’s marriage, and sources agree their relationship was never about drama—it was just a personal connection during a complicated time.

via Imago Credits: Imagn

For La La, the experience was deeply painful and unfolded in the public eye. Speaking on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, she reflected on the difficulty of navigating a divorce while under constant attention, calling it “the hardest part of my life and then playing it out publicly.” She also mentioned an unexpected “curveball” that disrupted her marriage, though she did not go into specifics or directly address any of the rumors that had circulated at the time.

Mia Burks as a Mother

This year, Mia Burks gave fans an adorable peek into her daughter Genesis’s life as she turned eight. On Instagram, she shared a heartfelt collage of photos spanning from childhood to now, captioning it, “My baby is 8 today!” She also posted a TikTok of Genesis dancing to Baby Kaely’s rap, with lyrics that seemed made for her: “Well, my mommy said I am the best all around and my daddy said I’m the best in town, and big momma said, ‘Girl, don’t you play around.’” It was a simple, sweet, and fun way for Mia to celebrate her daughter, showing the love, pride, and joy she feels as a mom.

Last year’s seventh birthday was even bigger and just as memorable. Mia and Carmelo came together to throw a full-on New York Knicks-themed party, complete with blue and orange decorations, custom jerseys, and a cake featuring Melo’s iconic number. Genesis stole the show in her personalized Knicks jersey, smiling ear to ear as family and friends celebrated around her.

Even though Mia and Carmelo aren’t together, his attendance and involvement in the party showed how committed they both are to positive co-parenting. Mia’s Instagram captured it perfectly—she captioned a post, “A love supreme. today is all about YOU,” giving fans a glimpse of the love and effort she pours into creating joyful moments for Genesis.

Through these birthdays, Mia has shown she’s not just a loving mom but also a co-parent who puts her daughter first. Even with the complexities of life and past relationships, she and Carmelo work together to make sure Genesis feels celebrated, loved, and at the center of their world.

Professional and Creative Pursuits

Mia Burks isn’t just a mom—she’s a mom on a mission. Inspired by her daughter Genesis, she wrote a children’s activity book called Tall Like Me, all about self-confidence and celebrating what makes you unique. She’s been using her Instagram and social media to share the book and spread those positive vibes, showing kids (and grown-ups) the power of embracing who you are.

Even amid the challenges of co-parenting with Carmelo, Mia’s initiatives prove she’s all in when it comes to nurturing Genesis’s growth, making Tall Like Me a heartfelt tribute to her daughter and a fun way to empower young readers everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GG’s momma🌻اومي (@miaangel_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Public Response and Media Attention

When her connection to Carmelo Anthony and their daughter became public, Mia Burks faced a wave of online criticism. She addressed the situation directly, “Calling me out of my name and disrespecting me is one thing, I can handle that. That’s water under the bridge. But calling my daughter disrespectful names… all in DMs is crossing the line.” She also expressed disappointment that Carmelo had not spoken out, urging others to avoid her social media if they didn’t want to see posts about her child.

Mia hasn’t shied away from publicly expressing her frustration, including with Carmelo’s recent activism. When Melo used his celebrity status to highlight social justice on the cover of SLAM Magazine, Mia fired back in a now-deleted tweet: “the same justice system @carmeloanthony is exposing, he is using his ‘celebrity status’ to manipulate beyond the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She continued to post subliminal tweets about celebrities and false narratives, saying, “a lot of these celebs be lying they a– off and their delusional fans be sipping the kool-aid…you can speak the truth until you’re blue in the face and people will still try to change it to a narrative that is suitable for them…basically i guess we just have to let people cap in peace.” This isn’t the first time Mia has spoken candidly about their relationship and daughter, proving she’ll fiercely defend herself and Genesis no matter the scrutiny.

From Kiyan’s heartfelt message to Melo to Mia Burks’ quiet dedication, it’s clear his journey has always been bigger than basketball—family shaped the man and father he is today.