Who Is Teyana Taylor’s Rumored Boyfriend, Aaron Pierre?

When Teyana Taylor separated from Iman Shumpert, little did anyone think that the spotlight would soon shift from their messy divorce to Taylor’s love life, but it did! Anyone who has been keeping up with the entertainment world would know by now that Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been a couple of sorts for quite some time now. At least, that’s what multiple media outlets have reported. Their public appearances and social media posts have only fueled the speculation. So, who exactly is the 31-year-old actor whom 34-year-old Teyana Taylor has reportedly been dating?

Born on June 7, 1994, Aaron Pierre is a British actor whose work spans film, television, and stage. Many viewers recognize him as Dev-Em from the Syfy series Krypton (2018–19), while others might know him as Caesar from Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad (2021) on Amazon. Recently, Pierre attracted media attention for low-key confirming a relationship with singer-actress Teyana Taylor, which had been the subject of fan speculation. So let’s have a closer look at Teyana’s rumored boyfriend’s career milestones, family background, and estimated net worth.

Aaron Pierre’s career highlights, notable roles, and family background

When you look at Aaron Pierre’s resume, it’s hard not to be impressed by the variety and depth he’s packed into his career so far. After refining his craft at London’s Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Pierre wasted no time stepping into the spotlight. One of his first big breaks came when he took on the role of Dev-Em in Krypton, the Syfy/Netflix series that reimagined Superman’s world through a grittier, prequel lens. Around the same time, he showed his classical chops on stage, playing Cassio in Othello at Shakespeare’s Globe. That performance didn’t just earn applause—it got him a commendation at the Ian Charleson Awards, a serious nod for rising stars in British theater.

And it didn’t stop there. These standout roles put him on the radar of Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who cast him as Caesar in The Underground Railroad in 2021. That year also marked Pierre’s entry into the big-screen limelight as Mid-Sized Sedan (Brendan) in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Old—a step that expanded his presence beyond stage and TV.

Then came Brother in 2022, where Pierre played the lead character Francis with remarkable emotional range. His performance resonated so strongly that it earned him the Best Supporting Performance award at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards. Since then, his trajectory has only moved upward. He’s appeared in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge (2024), briefly joined Marvel’s Blade, and even stepped into the iconic role of young Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King. Next up? He’s set to play none other than John Stewart/Green Lantern in DC’s upcoming Lanterns series. Now, you might expect someone with this kind of career to come from an entertainment dynasty—but that’s not quite the case.

Aaron Pierre’s parents and two siblings have appeared with him at premieres. Born and raised in South London, in the Croydon-Brixton area, Pierre’s roots run deep into the Caribbean and West African diasporas. His mother’s side is Jamaican and Curaçaoan, and his father’s side is Sierra Leonean, as per Capital Xtra.

Despite his growing fame, Pierre is known for keeping his personal life low-key. Still, one biography sheds some light on his upbringing, noting that his mother, Lesley, is an English nurse and his father, Sean, a Caribbean engineer. Far from glitz and glamor, his story began in a working-class household, making his journey to the spotlight all the more inspiring. As for official details about his parents, the mainstream press has yet to cover them in depth, so these claims come from entertainment profiles rather than official interviews.

Aaron Pierre’s Net worth and wealth in 2025

Ever wondered how much Aaron Pierre has stacked up over the years? While the exact numbers aren’t out in the open, some popular entertainment and finance sources have tried to put a value on his growing success. According to one such celebrity profile, Celebsta.com, his net worth sits at around $2 million as of 2025—an estimate tied closely to his work in TV and film.

Another outlet pegs his worth somewhere between $1–2 million, again highlighting income from acting roles and endorsements. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that big-name platforms like Forbes haven’t officially backed these figures. What we do know is that Pierre’s income stems entirely from his career—spanning film, series, and stage work, with no reported family inheritance playing a part.

In fact, his roots appear refreshingly grounded. Born to a nurse mother and an engineer father, Pierre seems to have built his financial standing from the ground up, solely through his craft. All-in-all, Aaron Pierre is a self-made star who is gaining prominence by the time in the entertainment industry, and some major spotlight for his rumored relationship with Teyana Taylor.