Why Did Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Divorce?

Celebrity breakups have hardly ever been peaceful, so Teyana Taylor’s declaration was bound to raise suspicions. When Taylor took to Instagram in September 2023 to declare a peaceful separation from her husband of seven years, former NBA guard Iman Shumpert, fans saw the move as refreshingly mature. The announcement struck a tone of mutual respect and co-parenting harmony. But just weeks later, beneath that calm surface, the real story began to stir—and it told a very different tale.

What many didn’t know at the time was that Taylor had already filed for divorce months earlier—in January 2023, to be exact. Even more surprising was her success in keeping it entirely under wraps for a full nine months. The secrecy itself was remarkable in an age of constant leaks, paparazzi, and social media. Only when reporters unearthed the documents in November did the actual nature of the split begin to emerge. And buried in those court filings was a version of their relationship that starkly contrasted with Taylor’s earlier post. And the discrepancies in the stories make fans run to search engines even today with their doubts on: Why Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor divorced?

It turns out the official reason Teyana Taylor cited for the divorce was “cruel treatment.” According to documents first reported by Vulture and TMZ, she accused Shumpert of emotional and mental abuse—allegations that paint a deeply troubled picture of their marriage. Taylor claimed that Shumpert grew jealous of her rising fame, resenting situations where photographers preferred solo shots of her over shared frames. The filings described his behavior as controlling, alleging that he did not want her to work after becoming a mother, only to criticize her for staying home.

Taylor reportedly tried to repair the relationship even as it crumbled, but her efforts were in vain. Notably, she had previously filed for divorce in 2022 before withdrawing it the very next day—a hint at the emotional turbulence long before the public saw any signs. And while Taylor had insisted in her Instagram announcement that “infidelity ain’t one of the reasons,” the court documents didn’t completely absolve Shumpert of his alleged actions.

Iman Shumpert’s lawyers, meanwhile, denied Taylor’s abuse claims and requested the court amend the grounds for divorce to “irretrievably broken,” a phrase that politely masks the wounds laid bare in her version. It’s worth noting that Shumpert never issued a public rebuttal—perhaps an intentional silence, or maybe one that says more than words ever could. Either way, the two stars now stand separated and have moved on their separate paths.

Is Teyana Taylor dating a 30-year-old British star?

Taylor has always had the spotlight on her, but ever since her divorce, the focus has subtly shifted—from her career moves to her love life. And lately, all eyes have been on her rumored bond with 30-year-old British actor Aaron Pierre. You might recognize him from projects like Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, but now, he’s making headlines for a different reason. As PEOPLE put it, the two “have been sparking dating rumors for months,” and fans are certainly paying attention.

It all began when the two started showing up at the same events earlier in 2025. From the American Black Film Festival in February to their up-close conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March, something definitely seemed to be brewing. Then came the post.

The day after the Oscars, Taylor dropped a stylish black-and-white photo series with Pierre, captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.” Not surprisingly, the internet went into a frenzy. E! News captured the moment perfectly, saying Taylor “seemed to confirm she’s dating” Pierre through those Oscars posts. So, are they Hollywood’s newest power couple? They haven’t said it outright—but if body language, coordinated appearances, and cryptic captions are anything to go by, fans may already have their answer.