There was a time when you couldn’t scroll through social media or catch a red carpet without spotting Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen together. Their friendship wasn’t just visible—it was iconic. From 2010 onwards, the two women became a staple duo in the public eye, especially as Kim was filming Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Larsa, then known as Scottie Pippen’s wife and a face on The Real Housewives of Miami, seamlessly blended into the Kardashian world. They didn’t just party and pose for pictures—they shared workouts, vacations, and even relationship advice. In fact, it was Larsa who nudged Kim toward Kanye West when she was still dating Kris Humphries. So, how did a bond that strong suddenly vanish?

Fans started noticing something odd around mid-2020. In July, Kim and her sisters unfollowed Larsa on Instagram—quietly, without a word, but loudly enough to set off a firestorm of speculation. What had gone down between the once-tight friends? Larsa didn’t ignore the chatter but didn’t spill everything either. Speaking to PEOPLE, she admitted plainly, “We had an issue.” The mystery around the fallout makes fans even rush today to their search engines, questioning: Why Did Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian Fall Out?

Larsa, for her part, didn’t seem eager to fan the flames. That same month, she posted on social media with a calm, collected tone: “I woke up this morning blessed… I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.” It was her way of signaling she wasn’t bitter—just moving on. But by late 2020, she was ready to shed a little more light.

On the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa Pippen hinted that the source of tension may not have been Kim directly, but Kanye West. She shared that things shifted when Kanye started pulling away from people close to Kim. “I feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim… I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her… that kind of had something to do with it.” If you’ve ever had a friendship tested by someone else’s relationship, that probably hits home.

Still, Larsa insisted she never wanted to cause problems. “If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said, as per PEOPLE. It wasn’t anger—it was a step back, born out of respect.

By early 2021, though, the silence had taken its toll. Larsa confessed the falling out left her hurt, admitting things had gotten to a “weird, ugly place” and that she never thought Kim would stop being her friend. It’s the kind of ending that doesn’t come with closure—just the quiet sting of losing someone who once felt like family.

What has Kim Kardashian’s take been on the whole fallout that gained major attention?

Interestingly, Kim has never come forward to address the fallout herself publicly. But if you dig into media reports and what her inner circle has shared, a clearer picture begins to emerge. When Larsa Pippen started making rounds on podcasts and TV shows to discuss her issues with the famous family, it didn’t sit well. According to insiders who spoke to E! News, the Kardashians felt she was “talking behind their backs” and maybe even using their name to stay in the spotlight by revealing personal details.

Things took a more serious turn behind the scenes. One source described how the Kardashian-Jenner clan viewed Larsa as “toxic energy.” From their perspective, protecting Kim was the priority, and they weren’t too happy that Larsa seemed to be casting them in a negative light. Now, you might remember when Kim unfollowed Larsa on Instagram in 2020. At the time, fans read a lot into it. But reports later clarified that it wasn’t personal. It was part of a larger cleanse Kim was doing on her feed.

An insider revealed she was focusing on her world—juggling Kanye’s health, her four kids, law studies, and multiple business ventures. As they put it, “Larsa just didn’t make the cut.” Subtle hints only fueled the conversation. In late 2021, Kim posted a glam selfie with the caption, “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same.” Fans quickly speculated it was aimed at Larsa, who was often accused of copying Kim’s vibe. But Kim shut it down, tweeting, “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”

Even mutual friends have kept it vague. On Watch What Happens Live in 2025, La La Anthony—one of Kim’s closest pals—was asked about Larsa. She simply said she hasn’t seen her in a while, noting they lived in different cities now. And when Andy Cohen pressed if Larsa was still in “the Kim universe,” La La nervously laughed and replied, “I don’t see her, I don’t see her… Andy, you’re kind of messy!” That pretty much says it all: even as of 2025, the distance between Kim and Larsa looks very real.

