Why Did Nate Robinson Withdraw From Dunk Contest Judges Panel? All About His Replacement in the 2026 NBA All-Star Event

Two decades ago, Nate Robinson won his first Slam Dunk contest. He would later go on to win two more (back-to-back) and is tied with the most slam dunk contest wins (3). He was on the panel of former winners, including Brent Barry, Dwight Howard, and Dominique Wilkins. But the NBA earlier announced that the former Bulls star won’t be among the judges for the 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk.

Instead, he is replaced by Corey Maggette, who was already present at the All-Star weekend. He was part of the revamped Shooting Stars competition on Team Cameron, alongside fellow Duke alumni Kon Knueppel and Jalen Johnson. Maggette, who had played 14 seasons in the NBA between 1999 and 2013, even made three half-court shots during the shooting competition.

The NBA did not reveal the reason for the absence. But Nate Robinson had a kidney transplant last year, and now he is successfully working on his recovery.

