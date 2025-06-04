Why Did the Knicks Fire Mark Jackson?

Remember, Mark Jackson? He was the man who laid the foundation of the Warriors’ Dynasty run. His coaching run was only for three seasons, but it was the first time they reached consecutive playoff appearances in over 20 years. The firing from the Golden State was a year ago, and now, reporters suggest he is one of the potential candidates to replace Tom Thibodeau. But do you know, Jackson already has a history with New York and their owners?

He is not only a Queens native but also a former Knicks star. A journeyman in his 17 years in the league, he made the All-Star team in ’89, and ranks 4th in assists ever. Not to forget him being the only non-lottery pick to win Rookie of the Year. The St. John alum’s coaching experience was only with the Warriors, that too a decade ago. So, then why would a report of the Knicks firing him emerge in the first place? Well, it was not for a coaching position and certainly not directly related to the basketball team.

In 2023, Mark Jackson was supposed to be calling some Knicks games, filling in for Clyde Frazier. The Daily News first reported on the possibility of the MSGN’s interest in hiring the 60-year-old as a color commentator. According to the New York Post, things went sideways fast — apparently, Jackson’s previous issue with one of the assistant coaches led to the deal going south. But remember, he was never fired from the position, since he did not sign with them in the first place.

Mark Jackson wasn’t even allowed on the Knicks’ chartered plane, hotel. etc. MSG Networks is also owned by James Dolan, the billionaire owner of the Knicks. And apparently, it was team president Leon Rose who did not want to ignite the old feud between Jackson and his former assistant. So, he pulled the plug on the whole thing.

The former Head Coach also responded. “Over a week ago, I turned that job down due to the fact that it wasn’t the ideal conditions and it wasn’t the ideal time for me,” Jackson said. “You never know what the future holds. They say, once a Knick, always a Knick. I bleed inside of me blue and orange. I dreamt of playing for the Knicks and calling game for the Knicks.”

What happened between Mark Jackson and his former assistant coach?

Before Jackson’s statement, an MSG Network spokesman stated, “We weren’t able to work something out this season,” to the New York Post. Once again confirming that the former Knicks star was never fired. In fact, when this conversation took place, he was let go from ESPN’s analyst duties, citing budget cuts. That’s why MSGN was heavily interested in securing his service. But a previous beef ended that collaboration idea.

via Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 25: ESPN analyst Mark Jackson looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When Jackson was the head coach of the Warriors in 2014, Darren Erman was an assistant on his staff. So far, so good, right? But it was the head coach who relieved his assistant from the duties, citing “violation of company policy.” ESPN later added that Erman secretly recorded conversations of meetings involving coaches, both coaches’ only meetings, and meetings between coaches and players.

The apparent reason for recording the meeting was that he believed members of the coaching staff were badmouthing him within the organization. It was in April when the assistant coach lost his job, and soon after, Mark Jackson was not in charge of the Warriors. On May 6, 2014, the Golden State decided to part ways and next season won the championship under Steve Kerr.