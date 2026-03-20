“Why Play the Right Way”: 4x Warriors Champion Slams Modern NBA Stars for Choosing Money Over Winning

Under Adam Silver, the NBA has evolved into a star‑driven affair with fast-paced tempos, inflated possessions, and stat‑padding incentives. This, in turn, fuels massive contracts for scorers who light up the scoreboard, often at the expense of team objectives. Without taking names, the league is on a trajectory that rewards individual brilliance. Don’t believe us? Then pay heed to 4x NBA Champion, Andre Iguodala.

The former Golden State Warriors man retired in 2023 after a 19-year NBA career. The 42-year-old made an appearance on The Roommates show earlier this week, alongside New York Knicks superstars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. It was on the podcast that Iguodala offered his two cents on the current state of affairs in the league and what it means for the future.

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“If there’s anything I’m afraid about the game right now is that winning isn’t the priority,” Iguodala said while on the show. “You got a third of the league tanking. Like that’s annoying and or you got guys who will never contribute to winning, but have big numbers, but then they’ll get paid…all agents do is say what your numbers are and we’re going to match them to whoever gets paid highest in that category.”

USA Today via Reuters October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; (L-R) Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3), guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Andre Iguodala (9), and forward Draymond Green (23) pose with their championship rings before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala does make a fair point when you think of certain players that could fall in this category. Sacramento Kings’ Zach LaVine (five-year, $215.2 million contract), Washington Wizards’ Jordan Poole (four-year, $123 million), and former Brooklyn Nets player-now-free agent Ben Simmons (was on a five-year, $177 million maximum extension) are some names that come to mind.

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Now, this does not mean that these athletes don’t deserve every penny they earn. LaVine consistently averaged 20+ points per game, but his injury struggles and minimal playoff impact signal inflated valuation. Yes, he is a dunk contest demon, but so is Aaron Gordon, and he is not in the same pay bracket as the latter.

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This debate isn’t unique to the Warriors or Iguodala’s perspective- it’s a longstanding tension in the NBA between raw individual production and tangible team success.

Charles Barkley, one of the league’s most vocal critics of overvaluing stats, has echoed similar frustrations for years. Barkley has repeatedly dismissed reliance on advanced metrics and “empty” numbers, arguing that analytics often mask defensive shortcomings or a lack of winning impact.

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Barkley called analytics “crap” invented by people who “never played the game,” insisting the only stats that truly matter for winning are rebounding and turnovers- intangibles that prioritize team effort over personal shine.

His own Hall of Fame career, filled with MVP-level scoring and rebounding, yet no championship, underscores the point: gaudy stats don’t guarantee rings when team priorities falter.

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Iguodala credits Draymond Green for popularizing the sixth man role

Andre Iguodala remains highly respected in San Francisco, with the Dubs faithful reminiscent of his heroics during the 2015 NBA Finals. He made history by becoming the only player to win Finals MVP without starting in a single regulation game all campaign.

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He finished as runner-up for the NBA Sixth Man honors the following campaign behind the LA Clippers’ Jamal Crawford. But Iguodala was quick to single out former teammate Draymond Green as the man who made the sixth man role iconic, and also profitable.

“It’s like, all right, go average 24, it’s not as hard as it used to be because it’s more possessions, faster pace, and then now everybody’s like, why play the right way to win when you’re going to make more money getting buckets…I would say Draymond played a big role in valuing winning, and then other guys seeing that, (realised) they can get paid too cause now you can get paid too, now the sixth man getting “paid” paid now,” Iguodala added.

Green’s four championships, All‑NBA nods, and $100M+ contracts, despite sub-par scoring, prove winning impact trumps raw stats. We are living in a time where bench anchors like Malik Monk or Naz Reid command nine‑figure extensions.

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But as the NBA’s pace inflates numbers, Iguodala’s comments serve as a warning: prioritizing buckets could hinder team success, but Green’s blueprint shows there’s still value for players who master the intangibles and elevate organizations while playing in any role.