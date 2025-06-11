Will.I.Am Beats Shaquille O’Neal to Fill 80% Gap in Comedian’s Grand Vision

“On the low, like Shaq is an important figure in comedy. You wouldn’t think that.” Acclaimed writer, comedian, and Carmelo Anthony’s podcast co-host gave credit to Shaquille O’Neal for being a pivotal figure in the comedy industry. To add content to Kid Mero’s statement, the Lakers’ legend launched an All-Star Comedy Jam Tour in partnership with AEG. This was right after his retirement from the NBA, and the performances were in more than 20 cities. Legends like Kevin Hart got their due and recognition from one of their acts. He is not the only comedian that Shaq tried to help.

“I played with many All-Stars on the court and laughed with these All-Stars off the court. I’m happy to present this hand-picked lineup as the first Shaq All-Star tour.” This was the main reason and intention behind the Big Aristotle’s project. Jay Pharoah and Desi Banks, amongst others, have openly credited the 4x NBA champion for the impact. But the comedian who recently gave flowers to Shaq was Godfrey Danchimah.

The comedian and impressionist was on Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, admitting Shaquille O’Neal’s role in the making of his comedy special. “Shaq is the one that was called me one day cuz he likes to call me randomly on FaceTime. He goes ‘Godfrey, it’s time to do your special.‘” Initially hesitant to find the right venue, the 55-year-old found a 500-seater venue, which the Lakers legend disapproved of. Shaq said, “Come on, think outside the box. Think bigger. Think big, get outside your comfort zone.” That’s why the filming of the special is taking place on the 12th of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The venue is a multi-use theater right in New York, the Apollo Theater, which can hold up to 1500 attendees. Three times the initial size, Godfrey had envisioned. So, a bigger auditorium means an increase in payments as well. So, the comedian added a GoFundMe project to make that operation possible. But it wasn’t Shaquille O’Neal who got to be the highest contributor. In fact, the artist will.i.am made it possible. The project on the donation website still shows only 20% goal achieved, but the show is taking place as mentioned earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Godfrey did recall having a conversation with the artist, but was not sure what the end result of it was.”I thought he gonna send me like you know $10, $100 or something like that’s cool. And he sent me SOME MONEY! Wow, I was like he said, ‘Did you get it?’ I was like ‘Yeah, Thanks.'” He did not reveal the contribution, but it was sizeable enough to kick-start his special recording.

Shaquille O’Neal did receive credit for supporting the comedian from the beginning

He was also a guest on the Big Podcast with Shaq. During which the co-host Lefkoe asked Godfrey about someone who had always supported him. With Shaquille O’Neal persistently coughing to hint at himself, not only taking the hint, but doing something better with it. The comedian finally named the basketball star. He expressed appreciation for the Big Aristotle, calling him the greatest cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Shaq has always always backed me up even though you can’t find him half the time, but goddamn it, when you find him he’s always. I remember when he called me he said when are you going to do your next special? I want to be a part of it. See, a lot of people don’t do that.” That’s why the Lakers legend even shared the announcement of the taping on his Instagram story. Since he was supporting from the start, it made sense to do it before the show as well.

Apart from this, Shaq and Godfrey worked together on Upload. The show, which premiered in 2013, featured comedians Gary Owen, Godfrey, Rachel Feinstein, and, of course, Diesel. It followed a format similar to Shaqtin A Fool, but only aired for 10 episodes. But the relationship between the two is as strong as ever.