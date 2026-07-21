Wilt Chamberlain’s Lakers Jacket Sold for $89,600 After $3 Thrift Shop Find

Wilt Chamberlain’s legacy lasts beyond record-breaking dominance and his graceful finger-roll finish. That enduring legacy continues to resonate with collectors decades later, as his game-worn 1972 Lakers Finals jersey was sold for an astonishing $4.9 million. Recently, the immense value of memorabilia gained steam as experts believed the rare piece could fetch up to $250,000 in auction value.

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Nineteen-year-old Quinn Brown , a Portland, Oregon, vintage reseller found Chamberlain’s 1972 Lakers warm-up jacket at a Goodwill store for just $3.07. It was a thrift find of a lifetime, as his previous highest resale was just $250.

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“I’m ready to find some heat,” Brown previously told the media. “I was just doing this because I really enjoyed it. Never expecting anything like that. He just threw it right in front of me, immediately grabbed it. And, um, yeah, one of the best moments of my life. I saw the text, and he said, ‘Your jacket has been matched to the 1972 NBA Finals’. And like I had known the NBA finals jersey sold for 4.9 million. So that’s the jersey he wore under my jacket.”

Brown spotted a gold and purple short-sleeve jacket in someone else’s hands at the Hillsborough Goodwill outlet. For just $3.07, the jacket was his. After a few Google image searches, he had an inkling it was the real deal. So he posted a photo of it to Instagram that caught the eye of Sotheby’s who got Wilt Chamberlain’s professionally authenticated.

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It was expected to cash in up to $250,000 at auction, but it flopped and was sold for just $89,600. Many buyers found the photo match questionable, which devalued the memorabilia.

“Sotheby’s was shopping the Wilt Jacket privately for $300,000 prior to going to auction,” Chase Jordan, a Supercollector, tweeted about the results. “Bidders were wise to not get sucked into the hype as it ended up selling for 1/3 of the ask. The bottom line is the photomatch is suspect. The quality of what they deem a conclusive photomatch is something that is becoming more of an issue, and bidders are catching on. Auction houses are using them in many cases if MeiGray denies to authenticate. In the case of a denial the auction house should disclose it – and it is not happening right now.”

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Brown, who had started reselling during his junior year of high school, definitely expected more. The teenager spends 15 to 20 hours a week digging through the bins, hunting for the next hidden gem.

And it didn’t carry the same hype as the game-worn jersey from the 1972 NBA Finals Game 5. Despite a hand injury, the contributions were 24 points and 29 rebounds. At the auction, it was bought for a whopping $4,900,000.

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Other Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia that was a surprise to find

Just like Brown, who found the jacket at a thrift shop, another person found the 1961-62 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain card in an old grocery store’s drawer. In 2024, it was sold for $1.7 million.

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” It was in a grocery store for the last 60 years,” Caleb Baker, the owner of DK’s Sports Cards in Crosby, said. “From the sounds of it, it was either in a drawer or a cabinet. People say one in a million and that doesn’t even come close to describing the chances of all of this. It’s not a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“It’s way, way beyond that. It was a once-in-a-million chance if you opened a pack back in 1961 that that thing would be graded a 10. So to be a 10 after 63 years of exposure to any sort of elements. If you even open the drawer a little rough that can bang up the card.”

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Over time, discoloration, tears or even a smudge could ruin any basketball card. But the Wilt Chamberlain card stayed intact. It was Baker who facilitated the sale of a 1961-62 Fleer card. He even recreated the famous Wilt Chamberlain 100-point photo, and in the paper, he had written $1.7 million. It was a moment to celebrate because the previous highest price paid for a Chamberlain rookie card was $670,000 for a PSA 9 graded card in 2022.