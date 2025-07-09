With $70 Million at Risk, Dwight Howard Breaks Silence After Wife Files for Divorce

“In sickness and in health, till death do us part” — there’s people willing to die by that promise. But there’s a hoard of people on the other end of the spectrum, too. With 40% to 50% of first marriages in the U.S. ending in divorce, those sacred vows are starting to feel more like scripted dialogue than lifetime commitments. At this point, the wedding day’s just a really expensive party with cake. Sure, there’s always the lucky few who ride off into the sunset. But Dwight Howard? Yeah, not in that category.

Dwight’s wife has already filed for divorce, just six months in. Still, Dwight’s not one to spiral — he’s built different, and this bump won’t throw him off course. The rapper and reality star — who goes by the name Amy Luciani — officially filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, stating that her marriage to the former NBA champ is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” It’s a tough public twist in what seemed like a whirlwind romance. And it didn’t go without a word from Superman.

Now, it’s heading for a legal split, but Dwight isn’t hiding. Instead, he’s meeting it head-on, just as he has with every challenge in his career. His career has shown us he knows how to rebound. “Hurt but still Smiling Still Grinding Still Believing 🙏🏾,” said the former Lakers star on X. With pain, he is continuing, not running away, but suiting up every time the court calls.

The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year — who spent 18 years locking down the paint and snagging rebounds across multiple franchises, with a championship ring to show from his 2020 stint with the LA Lakers — is now suiting up in the BIG3 League. All Ice Cube has to do with Howard now is to give some rocks in his whiskey.

But despite the temptations to give in, Howard’s reactions to it all make it seem like he’s taking things more positively than expected. But it’s not just the divorce that hits deep. Where there are actions, there are consequences. And the consequences for Dwight Howard might need him to loosen the purse strings a little.

Dwight Howard might have to cough up half his net worth in messy divorce

There’s no telling what really caused the split just six months into the marriage. But the real drama? It’s in the demands. Amy Luciani reportedly wants half of Dwight Howard’s assets — and alimony, too. That’s a heavy combo, especially for a breakup that’s still fresh. If true, this could hit Howard hard, both emotionally and financially. Forget fast love; this might be a fast track to court. For someone used to boxing out on the court, Dwight might be facing his toughest defense in a courtroom, not an arena.

Howard’s net worth sits at an estimated $140 million as of May 2025. That means, if the rumored demands go through as reported, he could be staring down a massive $70 million hit, just from dividing assets. And that’s before even factoring in alimony. If Amy Luciani’s legal team goes all in, the total could balloon even further. For someone who’s dominated paint battles and contract negotiations for nearly two decades, this might be his costliest showdown yet — and it’s not even on a court.

It’s a wild plot twist in the final chapters of Dwight Howard’s life post-NBA. Retirement was supposed to bring peace, family time, maybe a couple of beach pics with the kids. Instead, he’s navigating courtrooms instead of courts, and solo dinners instead of family nights. But if there’s one thing Howard’s proved over his 18-season rollercoaster — from Superman highs to memeable lows — it’s that he bounces back. And judging by his calm, almost unbothered demeanor through the divorce drama, it’s clear he’s already flipping the script. It’s “me” time for Dwight, and he’s leaning into it full force.