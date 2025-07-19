Pau Gasol Drops 6-Word Message for Sabrina Ionescu After Liberty Star’s Stephen Curry Confession

It was a night built for champions, and the New York Liberty made sure to own it. As the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend tipped off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the team from the Big Apple wasted no time stealing the spotlight. Natasha Cloud took the Skills Challenge crown. While Sabrina Ionescu lit up the arena by winning her second 3-Point Contest in three years. And in the middle of that electric moment, one legend stood courtside, soaking it all in: Pau Gasol.

By winning the 3-Point Contest, Sabrina Ionescu not only claimed the title, she walked away with $62,575 in prize money. But instead of pocketing it all, she split the earnings. Half will go to fellow All-Star Sonia Citron, and the other half to her own SI20 Foundation. And this move reflected her values just as much as her talent. And watching from the sidelines, Pau Gasol couldn’t have been prouder. The NBA legend lit up, clapping as Sabrina walked over and embraced him in a heartfelt hug. He congratulated her warmly, but he didn’t stop there.

In his recent Instagram stories, Pau Gasol gave fans a front-row seat to his proud mentor moment. One clip showed the emotional hug between him and Sabrina Ionescu right after her big win. And captured the joy and mutual respect they share. But it was Pau’s captions that truly stole the spotlight. Under the video, he wrote, “Congrats lil sis!! 2x 3-point champ!! @sabrina_i 🙌🏾🔥”. And next to a photo of them both smiling ear to ear, he simply wrote, “family love”. No fluff. Just pure, unfiltered admiration.

Sabrina Ionescu and Pau Gasol are both bound by something far deeper than the game. Both were deeply connected to Kobe Bryant. Gasol as a teammate, Sabrina as his mentee. After Bryant’s tragic passing, Gasol naturally stepped into a big-brother role for Sabrina. He’s been by her side through it all, her 2023 win, her 2025 triumph, even her wedding. At this point, they’re less friends and more family. But this latest win? It hits different. It’s not just another trophy. It’s redemption. Because inside this same stadium, Sabrina once had a bitter, public moment with Steph Curry.

Sabrina Ionescu opens up about a lingering memory of Steph Curry

Sabrina Ionescu still remembers what went down with Steph Curry in Indianapolis. That moment never left her. So when she returned for the 2025 All-Star weekend, she was on a mission. Sabrina became only the second WNBA player to win the 3-point contest multiple times, joining four-time champion Allie Quigley in the record books. And when asked how it felt, her words made it clear this wasn’t just about the trophy. “It means everything. The last time I was here in (Indianapolis) against Steph (Curry), I lost, so I feel like I had to come back and redeem myself,” she said.

That loss came during the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge at the 2024 All-Star weekend, where she went head-to-head with Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry in front of the world. But this time, she showed out. Sabrina made 11 consecutive 3-point shots, including both STARRY balls, each worth three points. Her rhythm was undeniable, her confidence contagious. Yet even in victory, Sabrina was grinding. “I’m pretty disappointed. I missed a few easy ones there that I definitely could have made,” she admitted.

And that right there is why Pau Gasol respects this New York guard so deeply. Because even after rewriting history, she’s dissecting her flaws instead of flaunting her success. That relentless pursuit of growth mirrors everything Kobe Bryant stood for. Gasol sees it, and so does the basketball world.