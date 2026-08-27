Enes Kanter Demands 5 Answers From Cathy Engelbert, Calls for Natasha Cloud Action and Ticket Refund Within 5 Days

Enes Kanter Freedom’s confrontation with the WNBA is no longer limited to what happened inside Wintrust Arena. Days after his ejection from the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game and subsequent ban from the arena, the former NBA center has escalated the matter directly to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

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Freedom is now demanding answers to five questions and giving the league just five business days to respond.

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According to Jon Root of OutKick Sports, Freedom sent Engelbert a formal letter challenging the circumstances surrounding his removal and requesting accountability from multiple parties.



The letter also calls for action regarding Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud, a refund for his courtside tickets, and the preservation of evidence connected to the incident.

However, the most pressing question concerns why officials removed Enes Kanter in the first place.

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Freedom has asked the WNBA to identify the exact “policy, rule, directive, or instruction” used to justify his ejection. He also wants the league to reveal whether WNBA officials, Chicago Sky personnel, Wintrust Arena employees, security staff, or another party made the decision.

That demand cuts to the center of Freedom’s argument.

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He has questioned whether his public advocacy, previous WNBA Draft announcement, or the message displayed on his shirt played a role in his ejection.



Rather than simply challenging the ejection itself, Enes Kanter is asking the league to explain the process behind it.

“I should not be treated differently because the League, its players, or personnel disagree with my viewpoint,” Freedom wrote.

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His letter also turns attention toward Natasha Cloud.

Enes Kanter has requested confirmation on whether her conduct during their confrontation will be reviewed under league policies governing player interactions with fans.



He further wants the WNBA to state what accountability, if any, Cloud, the Sky and the team’s management could face.

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The remaining demands are more direct. Freedom wants a full refund for his courtside tickets and has asked the league to preserve all relevant evidence, including video footage, security reports, and communications concerning his attendance, removal, and public advocacy.

The letter marks a clear escalation from the original incident.

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Enes Kanter is no longer simply disputing his removal from the game. He is challenging the entire chain of events that led to his ejection. Now Engelbert and the WNBA have a five-business-day deadline, according to Freedom, to decide how they will respond.

Amid Enes Kanter’s demands, what’s the WNBA’s stance?

As the response clock ticks down, the WNBA faces a broader cultural and legal dispute. Rather than publicly engaging with Freedom’s specific arena demands, Engelbert and the league have positioned the wider controversy as a bad-faith “publicity stunt” designed to turn the WNBA into a political football.

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The league has already taken a firm stance following Freedom’s WNBA Draft declaration.



Reporting from the Associated Press indicated that Freedom and Royce White are ineligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, while league officials have dismissed the efforts as attempts to manufacture controversy and sow division around women’s basketball.

Still, the controversy has also drawn attention to the wording of the league’s current eligibility rules.

The WNBA CBA states that eligible players must be women. But its language doesn’t provide a detailed legal or biological definition of the term. That ambiguity has become central to the argument that Freedom and others are attempting to raise.

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The league has reportedly convened a task force, including team presidents and general managers, to review eligibility language with the WNBPA. The WNBA has maintained that outside pressure will not dictate its timeline. But the dispute surrounding Freedom has added another layer to an issue the league was already examining.

That leaves Engelbert with two separate challenges. 1. Responding to Enes Kanter’s specific demands. 2. Managing a larger controversy that the WNBA has tried to keep from defining its future.

Freedom has put five questions on the commissioner’s desk. The league has five business days to respond.

What happens next may determine whether this remains an ugly courtside confrontation. Or becomes a much wider fight over league policy, eligibility, and accountability.