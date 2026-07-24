“I Need to Investigate”: Lakers Legend Wants Answers as Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu Set to Miss WNBA 3-Point Contest

The WNBA has never had more momentum, making every All-Star Weekend attraction even more valuable. That’s why the absence of two of the league’s biggest shooting stars has left many fans scratching their heads. Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher feels the same way. He searched for answers after it was confirmed that Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu will remain absent from the spotlight event this weekend.

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“I need to investigate or inquire why this is happening,” Fisher said on the D-Fish & Decker show on The FAN LA. “All-Star weekends just can be a lot, so I could understand for somebody like Caitlin Clark, just at some point over the weekend, having nothing to do ’cause their schedules get packed with 24/7 events and appearances, commercial shoots and all the things.

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“But there is no dunk contest, so this is their thing.”

The 51-year-old admitted he understood why players might choose to skip parts of a packed All-Star Weekend. Even so, he couldn’t hide his disappointment over the missing star power. Someone like Caitlin Clark spends the weekend balancing appearances, sponsor commitments and media obligations. However, Fisher still believes the contest deserved its biggest names.

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Fisher’s comments reflected a larger conversation about All-Star Weekend and the event’s objective. While the event celebrates the league’s best players, it also serves as one of the WNBA’s biggest marketing opportunities. With no slam dunk contest carrying the same appeal as the NBA’s, the 3-point competition naturally becomes one of the weekend’s marquee events.

That’s why Caitlin Clark’s absence generated so much attention, considering she is known for her logo-3s.

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Reports indicated the Fever star chose to skip the event after an exhausting stretch filled with games, media appearances, and commercial commitments. Also, she has been dealing with a nagging back issue. Fisher acknowledged that reality, saying he understood why players sometimes need a break from nonstop demands that come with becoming the face of the league.

Co-host Cody Decker echoed that sentiment, saying he simply wanted to watch the league’s best shooters compete. He pointed to the widely praised Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend as proof that fans embrace marquee shooting showcases when the biggest names participate.

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That comparison only fueled more discussion surrounding this year’s event. The story also took another turn after Ionescu addressed reports that she had declined the invitation. The Liberty star said she never received an official invitation to participate.

“I can’t decline an offer I never got officially invited to. So was pretty surprised to see that. Never got invited,” Ionescu said.

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Whether Caitlin Clark simply needed rest or Ionescu’s absence stemmed from a communication issue, the result remained the same. Two of the WNBA’s most recognizable long-range shooters weren’t part of one of the weekend’s signature events.

That’s the question Fisher couldn’t ignore.

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As the league continues attracting larger audiences, showcasing its biggest stars becomes increasingly important. Fisher understands the demands today’s superstars face. But it’s sure that marquee events should feature marquee talent.