WNBA Legend Exposes Dwyane Wade & NBA Stars in Latest Revelation

It’s been a few days since Dwyane Wade has taken his role in the NBA. No, he’s not anywhere near the Miami Heat, yet so close. Because the former NBA champ, and now Hall of Famer, has joined the NBA on Prime. Broadcaster and analyst, that’s his new role in the world of basketball. Reality hit him on Friday. And who but the WNBA legend, Candace Parker, served him the truth on a tough platter: social media.

D-Wade’s NBA player profile states that his height is 1.93 meters, that is, 6’4. Interestingly enough, the WNBA registers Candace as 6’4. But, here’s the twist: Wade’s height might not be completely correct! At least that’s what Parker claimed on her recent Instagram post.

Both stars stood back-to-back, wearing sneakers instead of heels or stilettos. Simply put, no foul play! However, Candace looked taller than the Miami Heat legend, maybe by a few inches! Thus, she captioned: “The age old debate….. who’s taller!!? My point that NBA players be lying about the height. Both of us “listed” at 6’4 Men always lie about height or nawwwww?”

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Dwyane commented below the post, “Wow!! Why you’re sitting right next to me???” Looks like Candace dropped the mic on Wade’s height. Thus, ending some ancient debate that’s been going on between the two of them.

Now, you must be wondering why Parker and Wade have suddenly paired up in broad daylight, right in the middle of an actively ongoing NBA regular season. Here’s why…

Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker & others are bringing the NBA’s action on Amazon Prime

Adam Silver’s $76 billion media deal has brought Amazon Prime into the NBA’s fold. Now, the three-time WNBA champion and MVP has taken on a role as a game analyst for Prime’s NBA coverage, becoming one of the leading athlete voices in today’s evolving broadcast landscape. For years, fans have celebrated Candace Parker’s dominance on the court, whether through her standout performances in the WNBA or her insightful breakdowns on major networks.

She now transitions into a role that influences how we perceive basketball, combining sharp analysis with a commanding presence. With every insight and commentary, she transforms watching the game into an engaging experience. Interestingly, other NBA legends have also joined her in this new venture, including Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Stan Van Gundy, and Brent Barry.

Basketball’s biggest personalities are now rewriting the game off the court. Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade bring fire, flair, and insight to Prime, turning every broadcast into a show. With other legends joining the mix, the court extends to your screen, blending bold analysis with playful rivalry.

Heights may be debated, but their impact is clear. Watching the NBA has never felt this alive, this thrilling, or this unapologetically entertaining.