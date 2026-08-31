“World is Laughing at You”: Enes Kanter Sends Open Challenge to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Over Transgender Debate

Enes Kanter Freedom has taken his fight over WNBA eligibility rules directly to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

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The former NBA center challenged Engelbert to a “peace summit” moderated by his friend Caitlyn Jenner, asking the WNBA commissioner to sit down and discuss the league’s rules.

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“I would like to offer you a peace summit, moderated by my friend Caitlyn Jenner,” Freedom wrote on X this week. “Listen, the whole world is laughing at you. You have turned the WNBA into a laughingstock. Name the time. Name the place. Let’s talk. Are you in?”

The challenge is the latest move in Freedom’s campaign against the WNBA’s eligibility rules, which has been building for weeks.

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Freedom and former NBA player Royce White declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft on August 7, arguing that the league’s description of its eligibility rules could allow anyone to enter. Charles Barkley later called the move a publicity stunt, while the WNBA has not issued a formal ruling on either man.

The debate had already been gaining attention before Freedom and White made their declarations. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham addressed the issue in an ESPN profile published on July 21, saying she wanted to protect young girls in sports and in locker rooms from having to compete against or share spaces with biological men.

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Cunningham later described her position as common sense, but her comments quickly divided fans and players. Freedom and White’s draft declarations only pushed the debate further into the spotlight.

Freedom’s campaign then spilled into a WNBA arena.

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During a Chicago Sky game, Freedom got into an argument with Sky player Natasha Cloud after celebrating one of Cunningham’s three-pointers. Security eventually ejected him from the stadium.

Afterward, Freedom posted, “I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!”

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Chicago Sky main owner Michael Alter then barred Freedom from entering the arena, saying it was clear that Freedom wanted to stir up trouble. Cloud, meanwhile, chose not to make the incident the center of attention, saying she would rather focus on issues such as domestic violence, sexual assault and food shortages.

While Freedom has continued to push the issue publicly, the WNBA has largely kept its response procedural.

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The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that only women can participate in WNBA games, although the league has not publicly clarified how it defines that eligibility.

Freedom has also offered a way to end his campaign. He said he would stop his efforts if the WNBA changed its language to limit eligibility to biological females. Various sources from the league, however, have said that he was never eligible for the draft in the first place.

The WNBA Players Association has also pushed back against attempts to turn the debate into a larger political fight.

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“We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns,” the union said.

Now, Freedom is taking his argument straight to Engelbert. His proposed summit has not received an answer, leaving the former NBA center and the WNBA on opposite sides of a debate that has continued to grow.