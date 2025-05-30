Worried About $170 Million Dad, Zaya Claims Hilarious Reason for Steering Away From Dwyane Wade’s Path

“Young, gifted, and Black. Oh, what a lovely precious dream.” When Nina Simone first sang those words in 1969, it felt like a promise. A bold, soulful anthem for a new generation of Americans finally stepping into their light. In that moment, no dream was too wild, no ceiling too high to shatter. Decades later, Nina may be gone, but her message lives on in so many young voices today. And the daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, Zaya, embodies everything Simone’s words stood for. Courage, grace, and the fearless belief that you get to define your own story. It’s hard not to think that if Nina could see her now, she’d be smiling ear to ear.

At just 18, Zaya’s already leaving her mark on the world in ways most people can only dream of. The model, influencer, and activist first came out as transgender in 2020. And ever since, she’s been inspiring young people everywhere to live unapologetically and embrace who they are. Zaya came out publicly at just 12 years old, stepping into a spotlight most adults would find overwhelming. Fast forward a few years, and Zaya’s not just a name in the headlines; she’s walking runways, turning heads in the fashion world. And proving to the world that there are no limits to what an individual can achieve when they own their truth. And let’s be real, so far she’s making every penny of Dwyane Wade’s investment in her future count.

In a recent episode of Dwyane Wade’s podcast, Zaya Wade opened up about what’s been fueling her success at such a young age. “I definitely wanted to succeed,” Zaya shared. “I realized very quickly that the way the school set up that is getting A’s, which, whatever, but I had a drive to succeed.” She continued. And that exact determination is taking her to college this fall, where she’s diving headfirst into a future in astrobiology. But Zaya didn’t forget to credit her dad for the freedom to dream big.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Thankfully, you gave me that choice, you gave all of us that choice to be able to choose that path,” she told Wade. “So with that choice, it sparked the drive and determination to like prove to you like that you made a good choice. Definitely, cause this tuition is crazy. I need to prove that you’re getting your money’s worth, at the very least.”

via Imago 09 September 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Dwyane Wade. 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Riff Raff held at Princess of Wales Theatre. Toronto USA – ZUMAa123 20240909_zaa_a123_840 Copyright: xBrentxPerniacx

To be honest, Zaya has made her dad, Dwyane Wade, proud in every possible way. Everything she’s done, every step she’s taken, Wade and Gab were right there. Sure, Zaya jokes about proving her dad’s money’s worth with that pricey school and college tuition. But the beautiful part? For Wade, it was never about the money. Because if you ask Wade – who’s worth a whopping $170 million – no coin could hold up to the pride he feels for the young woman Zaya’s becoming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwyane Wade reflects on how raising Zaya shaped him into a better father and human being

For Dwyane Wade, fatherhood was always about showing up for his kids, whether it meant cheering courtside or giving tough love after a bad game. But nothing could’ve prepared him for the lessons his daughter Zaya would teach him. Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, has always been one of the brightest lights in Wade’s life. Even when she decided to step away from basketball and follow her passion for modeling and advocacy, Wade’s support never wavered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“She’s the strong one in this family. She’s a hero,” Wade said, his voice filled with both pride and humility. At first, though, the journey wasn’t easy. Wade admitted he was far from an expert when it came to the LGBTQ+ community. In his own words: “I didn’t know anything, I really wasn’t knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community,”

But rather than let fear or ignorance create distance, Wade chose to lean in. He asked questions, had uncomfortable conversations, and did the work. “It’s helped me grow a lot,” he reflected. “It’s made me a better parent and a better person because I’ve seen that all kids are not alike, and you can’t treat them as such.” Having said that, in embracing Zaya’s truth, Wade found his own growth. It shows that sometimes, our greatest teachers are the ones we’re meant to lead.