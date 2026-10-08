“Worry About Your Life”: Dylan Harper’s Dad Fires Back at Fans Over Rumors Surrounding Spurs Star’s Relationship

An unverified relationship rumor involving San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper quickly spilled onto social media. It dragged his private life into a discussion about his future as an NBA star. The conversation took an even sharper turn when one fan tied the allegations to Harper’s projected earning power.

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That’s when the Spurs guard’s father, 5x NBA champ Ron Harper, stepped into the exchange himself.

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The exchange happened on X after an anonymous account circulated unverified screenshots alleging that another had contacted Dylan with supposed “receipts” involving his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. Notably, those claims never turned into facts.

But they spread across social media and prompted one fan to write, “Cheating on a n***a that’s bouta make 700million+ dollars is insane.”

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Ron Harper replied directly.

“Worry about you life not someone else’s life please,,,” the former Chicago Bulls guard wrote.

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He did not address the screenshots, weigh in on the relationship, or argue about the accusation itself. He just didn’t want his son’s private life discussed online. And he brought it back to the boundary he wanted to set around his son.

Dylan Harper and Lacey have been linked since their time at Rutgers. They both played basketball during the 2024-25 season. Lacey later completed her master’s degree and continued pursuing professional basketball. Meanwhile, Dylan entered the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Spurs selected him second overall.

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Their relationship became more visible on draft night, when Lacey was photographed celebrating alongside Dylan’s family. She later supported him through his rookie season and the impressive Finals run. It ultimately gave the couple even more visibility around San Antonio.

In the meantime, Dylan Harper put up his own show on the court.

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Harper put together a strong rookie campaign, averaging 11.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 3.9 apg while earning All-Rookie honors. He also became an important part of the Spurs’ postseason run. It included a memorable Western Conference Finals Game 1 performance after De’Aaron Fox sat out with an injury. Dylan Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and seven steals.

The Finals appearance changed the level of attention around him.

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Harper was no longer simply the No. 2 pick learning the NBA. He was one of the young players at the center of a Spurs team that reached the championship series in his first season. The Spurs eventually lost to the Knicks, but Harper’s role in the run pushed expectations higher heading into Year 2.

That is also why the $700 million remark became part of the online discussion. Dylan Harper is entering his second season with a much larger profile alongside Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox as the Spurs look to build on their unexpected success.

Head coach Mitch Johnson is also weighing how Harper fits into a crowded backcourt that could use all three of Fox, Castle, and Harper together.

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But none of that changes the nature of the original allegations.

It remains unverified, while Ron Harper chose not to argue its details. His only response was to tell the fan to stay out of his son’s life.

That makes the intervention notable precisely because of how little he said. There was no attempt to control the narrative with a polished statement or to debate the rumor. At the same time, in an era where PR gets involved in such issues, Ron Harper took matters into his own hands.

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Whether it serves its purpose or backfires depends on how fans interact with his response. But, in short, Ron simply drew a line between Dylan Harper’s public career and parts of his life that the public does not automatically own.

Dylan now has a sophomore season to worry about, with the Spurs coming off an NBA Finals appearance and expectations rising around their young core.