“Would Take My Son Out of the Game”: Udonis Haslem Blasts James Harden’s Playoff Blunder vs. Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round hopes took a massive hit in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons followed by a double whammy in Game 2. After losing 107-97 to the Pistons, the Cavs are now down 2-0 in the series that shouldn’t have been such a vast mismatch. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is not holding back on who he believes is responsible. Speaking on NBA on Prime, Haslem joined the growing critical chorus scorching Harden’s unfixed ball security issues that have dominated his every playoff performance.

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UD specifically targeted the veteran’s reckless ball-handling that essentially handed Detroit the series lead. Now UD’s Miami Heat has had at least two playoff battles against a Harden-led team. So he’s appalled a player with Harden’s postseason pedigree is so detrimental to the team that he’s bench-worthy.

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“I just continue to be caught off guard by the lack of goal… the carelessness with the basketball in Cleveland in the playoffs, it’s just confusing to me,” Haslem stated. He was particularly incensed by the nature of Harden’s seven turnovers, many of which came from forced one-handed passes and casual errors that directly fed the Pistons’ transition game with 31 points.

It was so bad, UD declared he’d rain consequences on his blood for such mistakes. “Why the hell are you turning the ball over? It’s so self inflicted wounds. One handed passes. Things that I would take my son out the game for if I was coaching him for throwing passes like that. Why are you having these kind of passes and plays in the 2nd round of the playoffs? I don’t understand that.”

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Kenny Atkinson didn’t do so. He brought Harden back in Game 2 after he took responsibility for the turnovers. While his entire night’s tally was down to four, the first three came in the first half, during a 1-9 shooting with just one assist. That brings his career playoff tally to 30 games with more turnovers than made field goals.

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James Harden makes the Pistons look elite

Udonis Haslem’s frustration, as with most Cavs fans right now, stems from the fact that The Beard belongs to an elite tier of playoff consistency. He noted that only five players in NBA history have made 17 or more consecutive playoff appearances: John Stockton, Karl Malone, Jason Kidd, Tony Parker, and James Harden.

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“You have been in the playoffs and know what it’s like,” Haslem added, probably wishing he could tell Harden in person. By giving a defensively stout team like Detroit 31 points off turnovers, the Cavaliers effectively handed over a game they had fought to keep close, turning what Haslem called “self-inflicted wounds” into a series-altering disaster.

This careless playstyle has allowed Detroit to capitalize on a specific weakness, turning the Cavaliers’ primary offensive playmaker into their own worst enemy. Even though the Cavaliers managed to claw back from an 18-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter in Game, the momentum was snuffed out by a series of turnovers that led to easy Detroit points.

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Nick Wright previously confirmed that Harden has more turnovers than made field goals in nearly 25% of his 181 career playoff games. The Cavs’ Harden problem is making a team like Pistons, who UD calls a “one trick pony” in the half court, look elite in transition.

Now Harden’s recurring problem no longer looks like a bad night. It’s a troubling trend. Because he joined this team mid-season purely for championship pursuit, he’s going to have to look like the real postseason veteran he is.