Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are among the best defenders to ever play the game of basketball. Although they are almost built the same physically, Green and Rodman have different playstyles, and a former Golden State Warriors guard picks one over the other, giving him the edge in today’s NBA.

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Nick Young argued that Green’s ability to operate as a playmaker, defend multiple positions, and contribute in different roles makes him a player who could thrive in any era. Rodman, meanwhile, would have a harder time adapting to the modern game, leading him to pick Green over Rodman, according to the former NBA champion.

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“I’d take Draymond, because he can play in any era. Dennis Rodman wouldn’t be able to play nowadays,” Young said in a podcast shared in a video on X by NBA Courtside. “The game is more about everything else than just a rebounder.”

Young’s argument comes down to the different responsibilities Green can handle on the basketball court.

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The Warriors forward is not simply a defensive specialist. He can initiate the offense, facilitate as a playmaker, and defend players across multiple positions. His ability to function as a point guard on offense and a center on defense has made him an essential part of Golden State’s championship identity.

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“Draymond is a point guard on one side, could be a center on the other side, can run an offense, lockdown defender,” Young explained. “You can drop him in any era.”

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Green’s resume also reflects that versatility. He has won four NBA championships, earned four All-Star selections and captured the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award. His nine All-Defensive Team selections further highlight his impact on that end of the floor.

Rodman, however, built his legacy around a different set of strengths. The Hall of Famer was one of the greatest rebounders and most disruptive defenders in NBA history, winning five championships and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also led the league in rebounding seven consecutive seasons.

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The difference is that Rodman did not offer the same offensive versatility as Green. He averaged just 7.3 points and 1.8 assists per game throughout his career, while his limited shooting would make his offensive fit more challenging in today’s spacing-heavy NBA.

Still, that does not necessarily mean Rodman would be unable to contribute. His rebounding instincts, defensive motor, and ability to guard different types of players would remain valuable. In fact, his physicality and defensive versatility helped make him one of the most unique players of his generation.

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Young acknowledged that Rodman had the advantage in one particular category, though: personality.

“The only thing I say is Dennis Rodman’s lifestyle, his swag is better,” Young joked, before adding a playful insult about Green’s appearance and reaffirming that the Warriors forward was his guy.

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Young’s endorsement arrives as Green’s legacy is currently embroiled in a public feud with former NBA player and Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson. Their disagreement has centered on Green’s Hall of Fame credentials and how much value should be placed on his contributions beyond scoring.

The dispute began on November 21, when Johnson questioned Green’s Hall of Fame credentials on X. He pointed to former NBA stars Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson, arguing that their individual resumes deserved consideration alongside Green’s.

Green quickly responded, taking a shot at Johnson’s own playing career. The exchange escalated as Johnson questioned Green’s ability to produce without Stephen Curry and accused him of prioritizing podcasting over basketball.

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Green eventually addressed the disagreement following Golden State’s 88-87 victory over the Boston Celtics on November 22. He dismissed his critics with a pointed remark about who gets involved in debates over basketball legacies.

“It’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it,” Green said.

The comments drew criticism from former Warriors guard Baron Davis, who argued that winning a championship should not determine whether someone has the right to discuss basketball. Johnson also continued responding to Green, keeping the disagreement alive.

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Green’s supporters, meanwhile, have emphasized that his value cannot be measured through scoring statistics alone. His four championships, defensive accolades, and role in Golden State’s dynasty provide a strong foundation for his Hall of Fame case.

Young’s comparison with Rodman reinforces that argument. While the two players have different strengths, Green’s ability to contribute as a defender and offensive facilitator makes him more versatile in Young’s view.

Rodman remains one of the greatest rebounders and defenders the game has seen. But when it comes to choosing a player who could adapt to any era, Young believes Green has the advantage.