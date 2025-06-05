Years After Gregg Popovich Broke Unspoken Rule, 7x NBA Champ Debunks Hilarious Myth

“I don’t think Pop likes me,” Robert Horry once said, and honestly, it catches you off guard at first. We’re talking about Big Shot Rob—he sank some of the coldest, clutchest shots in NBA history, even while wearing a Spurs jersey under Popovich. No—it wasn’t about bad blood or locker‐room drama. Their relationship was simply…different. Pop is legendary—his word carries weight wherever he goes. But, as Robert Horry hinted, that vibe never clicked.

Maybe Horry didn’t need validation. By the time he reached San Antonio, he already had five rings—two with Houston and three with L.A. The man had been there, done that, and wasn’t about to fall in line just because Pop was Pop. He had earned the right to push back if needed. Over his 1,107-game career, Horry averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists—and won seven titles. But there were never any hard feelings—and that much is clear from a lighthearted story Horry recently shared.

On The Dan Patrick Show, when asked if he liked his coaches, Horry quipped: “I’ve never liked any of my head coaches… no, I’m just kidding.” Then he got real: “I love Phil Jackson. I actually loved all my coaches. I love Rudy [Tomjanovich] first, then Pop, and Phil was second. But Pop likes to yell at.” And that’s when he dropped a hilarious story: “Here’s the funny part—Pop never yelled at me. He yelled at me once, and everybody looked at him like, ‘Oh, he’s not supposed to yell at Rob.’” That was the ultimate unspoken rule!



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Sept 27, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during media day at the Spurs practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Turns out, a strange rumor circulated: if you yelled at Horry, you’d lose him. Horry couldn’t help but laugh that one off: “Which is not true! My high school coach was a yeller. Wimp Sanderson was definitely a yeller.” Horry still dominated high school, winning the Alabama Player of the Year and earning Parade All‐American honors alongside Bobby Hurley. “I don’t mind yelling. I might tune you out—but you can yell at me.” Classic Big Shot Bob.

Robert Horry played a big part in the 2005 and 2007 title runs, but there’s always a hint of frustration when he talks about Popovich or San Antonio. What really stung? How it ended. “When you leave the league and you feel like people have lied to you, it kind of pisses you off,” he said. Pop told him the team would bring him back—but then, nothing. “I was at the end of my career… sitting there, sitting there. Never heard back from him,” he said to the Air Alamo. For Horry, it felt personal.

Then there’s the infamous ‘0.4 seconds’ moment: Derek Fisher’s soul‐crushing shot in 2004 still haunts Spurs fans. But Horry insists it didn’t have to happen. On the Road Trippin’ podcast, he shared that Popovich was too focused on Kobe and told him to guard Bryant instead of playing the passing lane. “I was like, ‘No, you want the ball to go away from the basket,’” Horry said. But he followed orders—and the moment he left his spot, Fisher slipped into it and hit the shot. “I’m looking at Pop the whole time like, ‘See?’” Horry recalled. Clearly, while Horry respected Pop, he didn’t always agree with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Robert Horry has nothing but love for Gregg Popovich

Robert Horry’s played for some big-name coaches, but when he sat down on Knuckleheads with Q and D-Miles, he didn’t even hesitate when it came to praising Pop. He actually compared him to Phil, saying, “Phil wouldn’t really talk to you… he’d just come by and talk about basketball.” Pop? Totally different story. “Pop would come and talk to you, take you to dinner, buy you a glass of wine,” Horry said. “He really tried to get to know you.” And that was the difference—Pop wasn’t just a coach, he was a connector. He wanted to know who you were off the court, not just what you could do on it.

One moment that really stuck with Horry came during his final season in San Antonio. His daughter had gotten seriously sick, and he flew home during training camp. When he came back, thinking it was time to get back to work, Pop looked at him and went, “What are you doing here? Is she out of the hospital?” Horry told him no, and Pop didn’t hesitate: “Get out of here. I don’t want to see your face until she’s home and 100%.” Horry was stunned. And when he did return a bit later, Pop still wasn’t convinced. Horry couldn’t help but wonder if Pop was actually trying to push him off the team over something like that. And Pop just said, “Nah man, family first. Always.” That moment hit him deep— it wasn’t for headlines. It was real.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Horry says, “I would rather play for Pop,” you can feel why. “He’ll curse you out,” Horry said, laughing, “but he treats everybody the same—starter or the 12th man.” And the respect didn’t end when practice did. “He knows how to leave things in the gym. He’s a true believer in family,” Horry explained. “You’re going to argue sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’ve still got love for you.” And that’s what makes Pop so special. It wasn’t just about coaching a team—it was about building a family.

Maybe Pop didn’t yell at Rob because of some wild locker room myth. But Horry? He just rolled with it, laughed it off, and kept hitting big shots.