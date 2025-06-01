Years After $36 Billion Co Promo, Paul Pierce Makes Candid Plea to “Best Friend” as Kevin Garnett Drops Insider Bombshell

In the world of basketball folklore, few friendships have withstood the test of fame, ego, and post-retirement media candor quite like that of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett because their bond is too strong and is an example to the world of basketball. Long after their 2008 title run, the two Celtics legends continue to dominate headlines, but this time with their laughter and not with box scores, because the behind-the-scenes revelations they provide are rare; this time, they just got unfiltered.

Even after years, their chemistry remains unmistakable and is now often witnessed on KG Certified, where both Hall of Famers exchange stories soaked in nostalgia, grit, and so much hilarity. So when Garnett, known for his intensity and no-nonsense persona, took a moment during a recent episode that is going viral to wax poetic about Pierce’s “best friend,” it wasn’t about a teammate or coach, and not even a single staff member from the franchise. It was about a drink.

More precisely, a can of Red Bull, the dark blue one, to be exact. What came next wasn’t just a shoutout; it was a full-blown dedication to an energy drink that, according to Garnett, turned Pierce from limping to deadly in a matter of minutes. But hidden in Garnett’s funny story was a subtle emotional cue: Pierce, who hasn’t played in the NBA in years and made $36 billion, still pleads for the same fuel to fire up his inner “Truth.” That set the stage for Garnett’s off-the-cuff but revealing soliloquy. “That dark blue one, that’s where he go demon,” Garnett laughed, pointing to an invisible can in the air like it was a loaded weapon.

“He need that dark blue… Will. Dark blue will make him go demon.” With every sentence, the story intensified: Pierce was just laughing and agreeing to everything, Garnet said PP banged up and dragging an ankle, and he motioned for “the bull” before tip-off. “He got the kickstand,” KG added, acting out the ritual. “Put the thing down… and I see a hole.” That “hole,” presumably, was the defensive gaps Pierce would rip through seconds after his Red Bull ritual. Here, in a moment of light-hearted banter, Kevin Garnett revealed what most NBA fans never saw.

A Hall of Famer leaning heavily, not just physically but emotionally, on the small rituals that kept him going, whether it was drinking the energy drink before the game. And while fans may recall the buzzer beaters and MVP-caliber nights, they likely never realized Red Bull was quietly embedded in Paul Pierce’s pre-game fabric. “I want to shout out to Red Bull. For saving us. Many nights. Man. Man, Red Bull saved PP. Many nights, Lord.”

This candid admission now dovetails with Pierce’s more recent comments, which echo a plea not just for a return to form, but a return to the simple comforts that once defined his mental edge, as he agreed to every single word that Garnett revealed.

Paul Pierce’s ritual to redemption: Red Bull’s quiet role in the Celtics dynasty

While Garnett’s revelation had the flair of a locker room anecdote, it also points toward a broader, lesser-known layer of PP’s career, which is a limited but documented association with Red Bull that reportedly dates back to his final seasons. Red Bull made Pierce of playoff ads in 2017 and shared campaign materials on social media, making him a symbol of playoff endurance and veteran fire, even though there is no record of a long-term endorsement, but the recent clip can hint at something big that could come.

Yet this wasn’t about sponsorship dollars. “Red Bull saved PP,” Garnett said without a shred of irony. For him, it was more than just caffeine; it was the fuel he needed to be great as Garnett said he would be, so low and injured, and one could do the magic that was reflected on the court. That gives us a different view of Pierce, who is already in the Hall of Fame, has won the Finals MVP, and has been to 10 All-Star games.

Garnett’s narrative simply adds to the legend of “The Truth.” He hit the game-winning shot against Miami, played in a wheelchair game, and threw ice-cold daggers at Washington. All of this may have happened after he quietly sipped something blue and buzzing.

Even in retirement, Pierce hasn’t let go. Whether it’s a casual nod during KG Certified or a nostalgic mention on social media, Red Bull remains a totem of sorts, which is an emblem of preparation, mindset, and performance. And Garnett’s storytelling is more than just entertaining. It changes how fans think about pregame rituals, from seeing them as superstitions to seeing them as emotional fixings.

Garnett said, “Best friend right here,” holding up an imaginary can and laughing. It was a plea, but it felt more like a confession for both of them, as their laughter is indeed going to reach Red Bull.