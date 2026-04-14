“You Are a True Hero”: Ex-NBA Coach Facing Fifth Battle With Cancer Gets Support From Basketball Community

Cancer is a life-threatening disease. Yet, legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale remains full of optimism. ESPN recently released a statement, confirming Vitale has been diagnosed with melanoma in his lungs. However, the Hall of Famer’s resilience and illuminating personality deny the prognosis to be a cause of sorrow.

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Vitale is still full of life. And the 86-year-old is confident he will come out on top in this battle for a fifth time. His statement read, “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. I’m four-for-four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five.”

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Dick Vitale revealed he will start immunotherapy soon. The announcer also dropped a positive update in the comments, saying successful treatment could help him win the bout against cancer yet again. At 86, Vitale claims he’s “lived a hell of a life” and is grateful for the outpour of love he’s received.

Dick Vitale is among the most prominent voices in the basketball sphere. He has been present ever since ESPN started, and commented on their first broadcast. Vitale also served as the head coach for the Detroit Pistons from 1978 to 1980, following his highly successful tenure as the coach for the University of Detroit.

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After his head coaching job, Dick Vitale used his basketball knowledge to carve out a career in broadcasting. He’s served as a pioneer for ESPN, working with the company since 1979. Vitale also made his first NCAA March Madness TV appearance this season, proving he still has a lot left to give to the basketball world.

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And the basketball community is praying for Vitale’s full recovery.

Basketball world unites for Dick Vitale

Vitale isn’t just an ordinary announcer. His deep voice and infamous calls made him a sensation. “Sending you prayers, Mr. Vital, you are a true hero with your age, and still fighting this terrible disease, cancer, keep fighting, I am praying for you!” a fan wrote. That’s the kind of connection the iconic announcer has formed with the audience.

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For many years, Dick Vitale was the voice. That’s supported by his incredible accolades, including becoming the second analyst to win the Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. His continued passion for the sport has touched fans who are hopeful to see Vitale behind the desk again. “Best wishes my friend…fight the fight and win!” another fan mentioned.

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Vitale’s impact also goes beyond the basketball confines. The 86-year-old is actively engaged in funding research for child cancer. His foundation has raised $105 million to date. Aside from his impact on sports, fans are supporting an incredible human being. “We love you, Dickie! God Bless and go kick this again, brother!” a fan commented.

Dick Vitale has become a household name. He’s worked for nearly 50 years, becoming a broadcasting icon. Furthermore, he’s celebrated for his philanthropy and relentless passion. That forms the foundation of the support he’s receiving. Comments like, “Prayers for you legend,“ flooded the comments under ESPN’s announcement.

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More than Vitale’s legendary resume, fans resonate with the person behind it all. He’s a cultural symbol, having worked in movies and played a massive role in the rise of college basketball. It wouldn’t be where it is without Dick Vitale. What fans want most is to see him beat cancer for a fifth time. “You got this Dickie V! You will blow this 5th one away like the first 4. God Bless!” a fan wrote.

This one is for Vitale. Let’s pray his relentless drive and resilience lead to a full and healthy recovery.