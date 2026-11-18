Draymond Green’s offensive limitations have become harder for the Golden State Warriors to hide with Stephen Curry sidelined. The 4x NBA champion remains central to their playmaking, but his scoring has offered little support during Curry’s absence. Now, Kendrick Perkins has questioned whether Green can even reach double figures in today’s NBA.

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Another chapter of their increasingly public feud.

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“You can’t go get 10 points? You can’t go out in today’s game and go get 10?” Perkins said, speaking on the Road Trippin’ show. He challenged Green’s scoring output and compared his current role to the one he held during his playing days with the Boston Celtics.

“I’m not attacking nothing about him personal. I’m saying we talking basketball. All I know is that when Kevin Garnett went out in the season and it was time for Perkins to step up, I was getting you double digits. When it was time for me to step up in the playoffs, I was getting double digits. I was getting twelve to fifteen points a game. Sometimes twenty. Know what I’m saying?”

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The comparison prompted hilarious reactions from the panel.

Firstly, they seemed to grow tired of Perkins repeatedly bringing Draymond Green into the conversation. But his decision to compare his own Celtics days with Green’s current struggles, particularly his claim that he stepped up when Kevin Garnett was unavailable, pushed the discussion into a different territory.

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Richard Jefferson broke into laughter, seemingly unconvinced by the comparison. The numbers also make Perkins’ recollection worth examining.

When Garnett missed 25 games in the final stretch of the 2008–09 regular season and the entire postseason, Perkins averaged 8.5 points during the regular season and 11.9 points in the playoffs.

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He did reach double figures in scoring during the 2009–10 regular season, averaging 10.1 points. It was the only time he averaged double figures.

Meanwhile, Green averaged double digits in scoring for four consecutive regular seasons from 2014–15 through 2017–18.

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In the current season, Dray is averaging just 3.2 points on 3.3 attempts per game through 12 appearances this season. He has yet to reach double figures. The Warriors were without Curry, who is recovering from an oblique injury.

That absence makes Draymond Green’s offensive production more relevant. Curry’s shooting gravity usually forces defenses to stay close to him, creating room for Green to operate as a facilitator. He is still averaging 6.9 assists per game, using screens, handoffs, and transition passes to create opportunities for teammates.

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However, without Curry, opponents have more freedom to leave Green open and crowd the driving lanes.

Perkins’ latest comments also extend the feud that has already spilled across several platforms this month. He previously called Green a “liability” on First Take, prompting the Warriors forward to respond on The Draymond Green Show by calling Perkins a “big d*mmy.”

Draymond Green does not need to become a primary scorer for the Warriors to function. But with Curry unavailable, defenses can afford to pay less attention to him as a shooter, making his limited scoring a more pressing issue.

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Perkins may have overstated his own Celtics production. But his challenge puts a genuine question to Green: Can he give the Warriors enough offense until Steph returns?