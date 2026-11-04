“You Can’t Run Away”: Dwyane Wade Sends Stern Message to Bam Adebayo as He Struggles Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat’s blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to form an impenetrable frontcourt duo alongside Bam Adebayo. Instead, seven games into the 2026–27 NBA season, Miami finds itself mired in a concerning 2–5 rut, punctuated by a demoralizing 138–117 blowout loss to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Heat struggle to integrate their new-look roster, franchise icon with a newly fixed statue outside Kaseya Center, Dwyane Wade went in-depth on the team’s chemistry issues he personally witnessed courtside.

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D-Wade attended Miami’s recent home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and saw his team suffer a 109-113 loss. He got to evaluate the team firsthand and didn’t mince words regarding Bam Adebayo’s early-season offensive displacement and defensive body language during the latest episode of Time Out on YouTube.

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“I had to go to the game. I had to go see with my own eyes. I wasn’t watching as a fan. I pretty much should have had my notebook out taking notes,” D-Wade shared on the podcast before listing out the change in his former teammate. “It’s so hard to play with another guy that’s really, really good, right?… Giannis is a guy who’s going to have that ball in his hand. And so you talk about Bam, and everyone’s talking about Bam’s struggles and all the things, and they’re there. The struggles are there. We’re not running. You can’t run away from the struggles.“

D-Wade pointed out how Antetokounmpo occupying the paint has squeezed Bam Adebayo out of his natural sweet spots in the mid-post and pick-and-roll.

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“Giannis and Bam play in the same positions, really. So right now, Giannis is all in where Bam is normally comfortable at,” Wade explained. “Bam didn’t get one pick-and-roll. I’m talking about Bam get pick-and-roll lobs easy. It was no pick-and-roll lobs for Bam. It was no getting in the post in that mid-post.”

The 3x NBA Champion had to painfully admit that Adebayo and the Heat are struggling to establish a balance between offense and defense, with Giannis taking most of the load.

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“You can’t be pushed out of the offense because I know basketball players don’t want to say this — we don’t want to believe it — but your defensive game goes as your offensive game goes. You got to touch that ball,” Wade stated. “Spo is going to do his job. Giannis is going to do his job. You better do yours.”

Co-host and skills trainer, Chris Johnson brought up Adebayo’s staggering minutes relative to the rest of the rotation, prompting D-Wade to challenge Adebayo to take command during those stretches.

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“He’s got to be the number one option with the second unit guys, point-blank period,” Wade insisted. “You can’t be a role player with the role players. You’re the star player with the role players. When Giannis is in the game, Giannis is number one. Okay? You have to be number two.”

While offensive fitting issues were expected following the trade that sent four players out to acquire Antetokounmpo, Miami’s early season tailspin has caught analysts off guard. Through seven games, the Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA in defensive rating (119.8).

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The low point arrived on Monday night in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as Luka Doncic torched Miami for 42 points and 13 assists, while Austin Reaves chipped in 27. The Lakers shot 57% from the field and hit 19 of 43 three-pointers.

Miami currently ranks second-to-last in opposing three-point percentage (41%) and gives up a league-high 17.3 made three-pointers per contest. In simpler terms, as D-Wade said, Miami’s defense is completely failing to stop the other team from making threes.

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Following the 21-point loss to L.A., Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo both pointed to a lack of trust and effort as the root cause.

“We’re not playing hard enough,” Antetokounmpo told reporters postgame. “We’ve got to play hard, have some pride. Individual pride, first of all, and then we’ve got to keep one another accountable and trust one another defensively. Right now we don’t trust one another. We’re not giving that extra effort.”

Adebayo echoed those concerns, stating, “A lot of times I feel like when fatigue sets in, we stop communicating, and that’s when mistakes happen. That’s when bad habits set in. The lack of effort is there. We’ve got to figure it out.”

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The Flash drew comparisons to the early days of Miami’s “Big Three” era in 2010, recalling how that star-studded squad started 9–8 into their first season, to suggest how the revamped Heat squad could build team chemistry.

“Our defense was at least a calling card for us where we knew we had a chance to win. Right now, they don’t have that,” Wade noted. “They’re a bunch of individual guys that have not had a lot of uncomfortable conversations yet… You got to get into a couple little mix-ups. You got to get to a couple like, ‘I don’t agree with you.’ You got to get to that a little bit to know who you are.”

With head coach Erik Spoelstra leading the effort to integrate new additions like Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bobby Portis alongside their superstar tandem, Miami must quickly establish defensive cohesion as their slump continues longer than they expected.