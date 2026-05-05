‘You Crossed the Line, How Dare You?’: Austin Rivers Drops Scathing Response After Draymond Green’s Personal Remarks

It was hard not to read emotion into the embrace between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr after the Golden State Warriors were knocked out in the Play-In Tournament, a quiet acknowledgment of everything they had built together, four championships, a dynasty, and an identity that redefined what a modern NBA big man could be. When Green followed that moment by suggesting Kerr had limited his offensive development, it invited commentary from every corner of the media. One former player in particular gave an answer that Green decided he could not let stand. Now the man on the receiving end of that personal attack is firing back, and he came with receipts.

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Austin Rivers was asked about Green’s comments on The Dan Patrick Show, a direct invitation to respond, not an unsolicited ambush. Rivers said he found it “ridiculous” that Green didn’t understand why Kerr didn’t utilize him more as a scorer, arguing that the nine-time championship coach gave Green the freedom to find his niche and become exactly the player that Hall of Fame candidacy is built on. “Draymond’s never been an offensive juggernaut,” Rivers said bluntly. “He’s left 80 percent of the game. No one guards him.” Green responded on The Draymond Green Show, delivering a pointed and personal reply, calling out Rivers’ high school scoring numbers, his early departure from Duke, and most pointedly, the $42 million contract Rivers signed with the Los Angeles Clippers while his father Doc was the team’s head coach and President of Basketball Operations. “The guy received the biggest bailout in U.S. history prior to President Trump bailing out the airlines,” Green said.

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Rivers came back harder. “Come on, Draymond. This is ridiculous. Seriously. Ridiculous,” he said. “But you know what? I’m gonna address it because you crossed the line, and you are mad disrespectful for whatever reason. You always act irrationally, emotionally immature, and your anger always puts you in hot water.” He then went point by point, high school, college, the NBA, refusing to concede a single stage of the comparison.

On his high school career, Rivers was direct: “I did it at the national level, the top level. Hence why I got the Naismith Award. I was ranked number one, you were ranked, I don’t know.” On college, he was equally blunt: “I was only there for six months, something you could never do. I led my team in scoring. First team All-ACC, freshman player of the year, lottery pick.” And on the NBA, he was willing to give exactly one inch: “You got it, Dray. I played more than a decade, but I’m not a Hall of Famer like you. I’ll give you that credit.”

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Then came the swing that the whole response had been building toward. “You have the delusion, the non-self-aware thought, the irony of you saying I’m part of the biggest bailout in NBA history,” Rivers said. “Draymond, you were the luckiest basketball player I think I’ve ever seen in modern-day history. You were drafted to a franchise with a Hall of Fame front office, Hall of Fame coach, the greatest shooter of all time, and perhaps a top-five player of all time in Steph Curry, Hall of Famer. One of the greatest shooters, top-five shooter of all time, Klay Thompson, Hall of Famer. The Swiss army knife himself, Andre Iguodala, Hall of Famer. Not to mention one of the most lethal scorers of all time, arguably a top-10 player of all time, Kevin Durant, the same guy you chased off because of this, your mouth.” He kept going: “You’re the backpack jump shooter. You’re the guy that everyone leaves open. No one guards you. There are hours and hours of film of just you being left wide open.”

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The $42 Million That Started It All Between Green and Rivers

The contract at the center of this feud has always been uncomfortable territory. Austin signed a two-year deal worth $6.4 million with the Clippers in 2015, then declined his second-year option to sign a $35.5 million extension, while averaging just 7.1 points per game in 19 minutes as a first-year Clipper, with his father serving as head coach and President of Basketball Operations.

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Imago Credits: Imagn

For context on the career comparison Green was trying to make: despite Rivers being drafted 25 spots ahead of Green in the 2012 class, and despite being a score-first guard his entire career, Rivers averaged 8.5 points per game across 707 NBA games. Green averages 8.7 across 949. The scoring argument, the very one Rivers opened with on Dan Patrick’s show, collapses the moment those numbers land.

Rivers knew all of that walking into his response. His closing line landed as something between a cease-fire and a challenge: “Draymond, you’re the backpack jump shooter. Steve Kerr made your career. How dare you come at me? I wish I could give my son $200 million if I was a coach. The NBA doesn’t give coaching jobs to guys who may or may not sucker punch one of the players and staff.” Then, without blinking, “You need to fall back, Dray. Let’s just be frenemies.”

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Green’s original comments about Kerr, the remark that started all of this, were made in the context of broader praise for his coach, with Green himself acknowledging he wasn’t sure where he’d be without Kerr. But fifteen seconds of wondering what might have been, put on a public podcast, had a predictable outcome. It handed Austin Rivers a microphone. And Rivers, as it turns out, had been waiting for exactly this conversation.